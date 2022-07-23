‘No other place I wanted to be’

If signing a five-year, $230.5 million extension didn’t end any speculation about Kyler Murray’s desire to play in Arizona, then his words after inking that deal will.

“My job is to fulfill my promise and bring a championship here,” Murray told reporters on Friday. “There’s no question about it. There’s no other place that I wanted to be this whole time. And I mean that.”

Kyler Murray addressed the media on Friday in Arizona. AP

Kyler Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension with the Cardinals. AP

Murray deleted all photos related to the Cardinals from his Instagram after the season, setting off speculation that he wanted to leave. In late February, he and his agent released a statement asking the franchise to prioritize signing Murray to a long-term deal.

That is now in the past, as Murray signed a long-term extension with $160 million in guaranteed money on Thursday, setting him up to be the franchise’s quarterback for the foreseeable future.

“All the social media stuff and all that, that’s going to happen regardless,” Murray said. “Play good, they love you. Play bad, they hate you.

“It is what it is. That’s just this day and age. You’ve got to have tough skin. So, I’ve grown up in it. So it’s nothing new.”

Muray led the Cardinals to the postseason in 2021, throwing for 24 touchdowns and 3,787 yards. He also made his second Pro Bowl in three seasons since being drafted first overall in 2019.

Naturally, that level of guaranteed money also ends whatever miniscule chance existed of Murray — a former top-10 pick in the MLB draft — switching to baseball.

“Did you guys see the payroll of the Oakland A’s versus this contract?” Cardinals GM Steve Keim asked. “Enough said.”

The A’s, who own Murray’s rights, have a total payroll of just $48.5 million, the second-lowest in baseball.