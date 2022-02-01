No mention of Patriots in announcement

Conspicuously absent from Tom Brady’s retirement message is any mention of the Patriots.

The 44-year-old Brady ended days of drama Tuesday morning by officially announcing his retirement following 22 NFL seasons and seven Super Bowls. Six of those Super Bowls came during his 20-year run in New England.

But in his statement published on social media, Brady did not say anything about his former team. He thanked his Buccaneers teammates; Bucs fans; the Tampa region; Buccaneers ownership; general manager Jason Licht; head coach Bruce Arians and the rest of the coaching staff; all of the franchise’s employees; his longtime trainer Alex Guerrero; his agents Don Yee and Steve Dubin; his parents and the Brady family; and finally, his wife Gisele Bundchen and his three kids.

His time with the Patriots and those associated with it, most notably Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft, were omitted in the nine-part message.

Tom Brady (r.) did not mention the Patriots or Bill Belichick (l.) in his Tuesday morning retirement post. Boston Globe via Getty Images

Brady seemed to tire of Belichick by the end of his 20th season, and he left Foxborough early in 2020 to sign with the Buccaneers, leading them to a Super Bowl in his first season.

The Patriots did acknowledge the end of Brady’s career on Twitter.

“It was quite the ride. Thank you and congratulations,” the post read.

Brady did thank Patriots fans, Belichick and the Krafts on social media in 2020 when he announced his time with the team was over.