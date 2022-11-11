‘No doubts’ that Kyrie Irving is not anti-Semitic

NBC commissioner Adam Silver met with Kyrie Irving earlier this week, and revealed he has “no doubt that he’s not anti-Semitic.”

“We had a direct and candid conversation,” Silver, who is Jewish, told The New York Times. “He’s someone I’ve known for a decade, and I’ve never heard an antisemitic word from him or, frankly, hate directed at any group.”

Silver excoriated Irving after the Nets star refused to apologize for promoting an anti-Semitic movie on his social media channels.

Irving is in the midst of a suspension of at least five games while he completes a list of actions assigned to him by the Nets in order to return to the team. They include: 1. Publicly apologize for the Oct. 27 social media links to the anti-Semitic film (which he did in the aftermath of the suspension); 2. Complete anti-hate classes (including donating $500,000); 3. Complete sensitivity training; 4. Complete anti-hate training focusing on anti-Semitism; 5. Meet with Jewish leaders (including the ADL); and 6. Meet with team owner Joe Tsai, whose texts he reportedly has ignored.

Adam Silver shared some details of his meeting with Kyrie Irving from earlier in the week. AFP via Getty Images

“I feel that we got to the right outcome here in terms of his suspension,” Silver said, acknowledging criticism of how long it took to discipline Irving. “And in retrospect, we may have been able to get there faster. I accept that criticism. But I felt it was important to understand the context in which it was posted to understand what discipline was appropriate, not in any way to excuse it but to understand what discipline was appropriate.”

The suspension has also received criticism from players. Last week, NBPA vice president Jaylen Brown said he expects the union to file an appeal, while Lakers star LeBron James criticized Irving’s behavior and the Nets punishment, calling it “excessive.”

Silver said he and the Nets watched the movie at the center of the firestorm in order to understand Irving’s post.

“Once we did that investigation, it was clear to me that this was indeed hate speech and we, together with the Brooklyn Nets, did respond,” Silver told the Times.

The commissioner opted to keep details of the meeting between himself and the player, though he also added, “Whether or not he is antisemitic is not relevant to the damage caused by the posting of hateful content.”

Silver said he does not believe Kyrie Irving is anti-Semitic. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

He also placed some of the blame on Amazon, which hosts the movie on its Prime Video site.

“I think Amazon has to make decisions as well,” Silver said. He added, “My first instinct wasn’t that something, to me, that is so frankly vile and full of hate speech would be contained within Amazon Prime.”