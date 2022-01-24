No conspiracy here: Why Rams-Buccaneers finish was different from the final play of Cowboys-49ers wild-card game

Cowboys fans have snapped out of their offseason hibernation to roast the refs again.

People may remember the fateful 49ers-Cowboys end that was rife with ref drama: An official, who was late breaking to the play, had to spot the ball for Dallas, potentially costing Dallas precious seconds before the end of the game, and subsequently, the end of the season for the ‘Boys.

Former NFL officiating heads Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino both said that the game mechanics could have been handled much differently and and better altogether, but that the procedure was followed accordingly.

Fast forward to Sunday’s game, and Cowboys fans are making a fuss about officiating again, this time with the Rams-Buccaneers ending: Some are pointing to the Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp pass as a reason the rules weren’t properly enforced.

Stafford connected with Kupp with the clock running, and the ball spotted down by an official before Matthew Stafford spikes the ball. However, it’s one of the side judges who touches the ball, not the umpire, who was well behind the play.

Being that the ball wasn’t touched by the umpire, which was something of a point of emphasis last week, the finale turned into an apparent sore point for Cowboys fans now:

However, this is an apples-to-tire irons comparison. The words “umpire” aren’t mentioned in the NFL rulebook, only stating that an official has to spot or touch the ball, not the umpire. The NFL rulebook (Rule 3, Section 2, Article 2) says the following:

A Dead Ball is Ready for Play while the 40-second Play Clock is running when the ball is placed down by an official at the spot where the ball will next be put in play, or when the Referee signals for the 25-second Play Clock to start.

In fact, Blandino got involved once again, saying that while the spotting of the ball is the umpire’s primary responsibility, the back judge will spot the ball if he/she is in better position on a deep pass.

Umpire is the primary for spotting the ball but on a deep pass like that the Back Judge will spot the ball. Goal is to be as efficient as possible. — Dean Blandino (@DeanBlandino) January 23, 2022

It wasn’t quite a deep pass — rather, a quarterback draw — that doomed the Cowboys last week.

So, no, Cowboys fans. Everything in the Rams game was handled fine, and Dallas still lost.

Back to sleep with you.