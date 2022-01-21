Texas A&M fans will get a chance to see some of the reasons why the Aggies earned the No. 1 recruiting class in the country on Saturday when five of their commits participate in the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii. The final all-star game before the Feb. 2 national Signing Day will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Quarterback commits headed to Tennessee, Miami, Michigan State and UCLA will also be on display. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 player in the nation who shocked the college football world by signing with Jackson State in December, will be playing in his second all-star game. He also played in the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 2. Notre Dame will have four future players in the game, as will USC.

Michigan, who is coming off a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance, will have three players participating.

And while Texas A&M expects to have five future players coming from the Polynesian Bowl, five-star linebacker Harold Perkins appears to be wavering from the commitment he made at the Under Armour All-America Game. Perkins has yet to sign, and he told Rivals.com this week he will make a final announcement Saturday in Honolulu. Since the UA game, Perkins has visited Florida and has also been heavily recruited by Miami and LSU.

This is the fifth edition of the event, which is held in conjuntion with the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week. Past players include Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree, Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe and Alabama linebacker Henry To’oto’o.

What Channel is Polynesian Bowl on today?

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Who is playing in the Polynesian Bowl today?

Notable players in the game:

Texas A&M (5): S Deyon Bouie, RB Le’Veon Moss, OL Mark Nabou, OT Walter Nolen, LB Walter Perkins

UCLA (5): WR Jadyn Marshall, QB Justyn Martin, TE Jack Pedersen, S Kamari Ramsey, CB Clint Stephens

Notre Dame (4): WR Tobias Merriweather, TE Holden Staes, LB Niuafe Tuihalamaka, OT Aamil Wagner

USC (4): S Zion Branch, CB Domani Jackson, CB Fabian Ross, WR C.J. Williams

Penn State (4): CB Cam Miller, OT Drew Shelton, DE Dani Dennis-Sutton, WR Anthony Ivey

Michigan (3): S Zeke Berry, DL Mason Graham, LB Kevonte Fatutoa Henry

Jackson State (2): CB Travis Hunter, WR Kevin Coleman

