Nikola Jokic prop bets, odds

NBA bettors have only four games to pick from on Tuesday’s slate, but Joe Dellera of The Action Network has three prop plays to target (video above).

Nikola Jokic over 12.5 rebounds

The first comes in a Western Conference matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets, where Dellera is targeting Nikola Jokic’s over 12.5 rebounds.

“Even though [Jokic] has only hit this in four of his last 10 games, the Clippers are bottom of the barrel in terms of rebounding in the league,” Dellera says.

Plus, whereas Jokic has only surpassed this mark in four of his last 10, he’s cleared this number in all three games against the Clippers this season. For those reasons, Dellera is taking the MVP candidate to grab at least 13 boards in Denver.

Evan Fournier over 14.5 points

The second prop interesting Dellera tonight comes in an Eastern Conference contest between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks. In that game, he’s backing Evan Fournier over 14.5 points as a result of Atalanta’s poor perimeter defense.

“The Hawks allow the 22nd-most three-point attempts in the league and they’re 25th in three-point percentage allowed,” Dellera explains.

Fournier has cleared this points prop in all three games against the Hawks this season and five of his last 10 overall.

Wendell Carter Jr. over 9.5 rebounds -130

Finally, the last prop on Dellera’s card for tonight is Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. over 9.5 rebounds against the Golden State Warriors.

“[Carter Jr.] has hit this 9.5 boards in eight of his last 10 games…and is averaging 10.5 rebounds per game on the season,” Dellera says.

Carter Jr. grabbed 12 rebounds in the first meeting this season against the Warriors, who will be without Stephen Curry for tonight’s matchup. As a result, Dellera expects a much closer contest and that this prop is somewhat discounted.