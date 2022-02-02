The Denver Nuggets have been without the league’s reigning MVP Nikola Jokic for a total of just five games this season. Wednesday’s game against the Jazz is the sixth and the first in nearly two months.

It will be the first game that Jokic will not suit up for since Nov. 26.

Through the 45 games played so far, he’s averaging 25.9 points and a career-high 13.8 rebounds while also dishing out 7.8 assists on career-high shooting efficiencies of 57.2 percent from the field.

What’s next for Jokic? Here’s everything we know about his injury.

What is Nikola Jokic’s injury?

The Nuggets center was declared questionable in the lead-up to the team’s game against the Jazz and then an hour before tip-off, the team confirmed the news.

DeMarcus Cousins, Nikola Jokić and Aaron Gordon are OUT tonight. — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 3, 2022

As per reports, the injury or reason for Jokic sitting out is right toe soreness.

How long is Nikola Jokic out?

It is unclear what the severity of Jokic’s discomfort in his right toe, and thus his return timetable or availability after the Jazz game hasn’t been announced.

The Serbian has been one of the most durable players in the league, having missed just 20 games through his six previous seasons. However, the Nuggets will still be without other key young stars in Jamal Murray (ACL) and Michael Porter Jr. (back).

Nuggets upcoming schedule

The Nuggets enter their Feb. 2 game against the Jazz with a 28-22 record, placing them sixth in the West and just 1.5 games behind the fourth-seeded Jazz.

Following their game in Salt Lake City, the Nuggets play seven games leading into the All-Star break with four on the road and three at home..