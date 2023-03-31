Niko Mikkola finding his Rangers stride at the right time

BUFFALO – Niko Mikkola can feel the playoffs in the air.

Maybe that’s why the towering 6-foot-4 defenseman seemed to be skating harder than any other Ranger in the club’s 2-1 loss to the Devils Thursday night at the Prudential Center.

Not only was there not a cloud in the sky during the day, but as it stands, the Blueshirts are headed toward a first-round series against the Devils.

That possibility was not lost on Mikkola, who took it as an opportunity to set the tone for himself against a team he expects to see two-and-a-half weeks from now.

He was everywhere on the ice with his physically imposing presence and long reach that can give opponents fits.

“I always like to play in the playoffs, when the sun is coming more,” Mikkola told The Post after Thursday’s game, in which he posted three shots on goal, two blocks and three hits in 21:46 of ice time. “I always like to play in the playoffs and the last games of the regular season. I just need to be ready and try to improve my game every day.”

Mikkola was a bonus piece from the Blues in the Rangers’ trade for Vladimir Tarasenko on Feb. 9.





Niko Mikkola came to the Rangers as an extra piece on the Vladimir Tarasenko trade. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

The prolonged absence of Ryan Lindgren, who was sidelined Friday night for the 16th time in the Rangers’ last 17 games with a shoulder injury, has only made Mikkola’s acquisition that much more important.

The 26-year-old Finn was brought in to skate on the left side of Braden Schneider on the Rangers’ third defensive pair.

Instead, he’s been thrust into a top-four role alongside Adam Fox since Lindgren got hurt, which has been the case for 15 out of his 25 games he’s played for the Rangers.

Considering he’s now facing top matchups on a nightly basis, Mikkola has more than held his own amid his elevated responsibilities.

Aside from taking too many penalties, he’s been solid and a pleasant surprise in the rush game.

Mikkola isn’t easily pushed around. In fact, he’s the one who’s often pushing others around.





Mikkola has stepped into a top-four role, bringing physicality and some offense. Bill Kostroun

Last season, Mikkola skated in all 12 of the Blues’ playoff games through the first two rounds against the Wild and the eventual Stanley Cup champions, the Avalanche.

He finished with one assist and eight penalty minutes, but it was the longest postseason run of his career after he saw four games in 2020-21.

That experience should be invaluable for Mikkola as the Rangers aim to build on last season’s conference final finish.

As the warm weather begins to engulf New York, Mikkola’s game heats up, too, evidently.

The Rangers are going to need as much of that as they can get.

“Last year was pretty good, I played a lot in the two series against Minny and Colorado,” Mikkola said. “Those were tough series. I feel like that was good experience for me for this season. I like to play those heavy games and the first round is going to be hard and fast. Just need to be ready for that.”