Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving after anti-Semitic controversy

Nike has suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving.

The company also announced that it will no longer launch the latest iteration of the Nets star’s shoe, the Kyrie 8.

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” Nike said in a statement. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately.

“We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone.”

Kyrie Irving’s relationship with Nike has been suspended by the company. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Irving has been suspended by the Nets indefinitely after promoting “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” to his social media accounts. He initially failed to apologize and say he didn’t hold anti-Semitic beliefs, presenting himself as a victim while speaking to reporters.