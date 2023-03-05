Nike responds to Ja Morant gun video after suspension

After a troubling video showed Ja Morant flashing a gun, Nike released a statement saying they will “support” Morant despite the hot water he finds himself in with the NBA.

The 23-year-old Grizzlies guard will miss two games after an Instagram live video went viral of Morant at an unnamed strip club holding up a handgun with his left hand, the team announced on Saturday.

“We appreciate Ja’s accountability and that he is taking the time to get the help he needs. We support his prioritization of his well-being,” Nike said, per The Athletic.

Ja Morant flashed a gun at a strip club during an Instagram Live video. Twitter DJ Akademiks @Akademiks

Following the announcement of the two-game ban, the two-time All-Star released a statement saying he takes “full responsibility for my actions last night.”

“I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire organization for letting you down,” he said. “I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

Nike comments in support of sponsor Ja Morant at the news of his two gun incidents. AP

Nike signed Morant before he was selected by the Grizzlies No. 2 overall in the 2019 draft out of Murray State.

In December, Morant became the 23rd player to have a signature shoe created by Nike, the Ja 1, which was released in February.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant drives against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray. AP

He is averaging 27 points, six rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game this season.

Morant will miss matchups against the Clippers and Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively.