Nicolette Dellanno hit with Zach Wilson comments after alleged drama

Much like mom Lisa Wilson, it appears Zach Wilson’s new gal pal, Nicolette Dellanno, is also hearing from Jets fans following a rumored-filled few days.

In the wake of Wilson’s dramatic weekend, in which he was accused of allegedly sleeping with a friend of his mother’s, Dellanno’s social media pages were flooded with messages from fans in regard to the 22-year-old Jets quarterback.

“@zachwilson your my quarterback the 🐐,” one fan remarked in the comments of Dellanno’s latest Instagram post, while another dropped a trio of football emojis.

Elsewhere on TikTok, where Dellanno — who is a New Jersey-based influencer — boasts more than 250,000 followers, some posted, “How’s my quarterback doing,” and “W zach.”

Wilson was first linked to Dellanno in June, when the twosome took in a Yankees game together. A month prior, however, the quarterback enjoyed a group getaway with Dellanno and some of his Jets teammates and their significant others, including wide receiver Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend, model Sophia Culpo.

Prior to his sightings with Dellanno, Wilson was in a relationship with longtime girlfriend Abbey Gile, who joined him at the 2021 NFL Draft, when he was selected second overall by the Jets.

Though Gile supported Wilson throughout his rookie season, they fueled breakup speculation in January after scrubbing one another from their social media pages.

Gile has since been linked to Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne, who is a former BYU teammate of Wilson’s. Milne posted two cozy photos on Instagram over the weekend that feature a blonde woman, whose face was shielded from the camera.

When a social media user called Gile a “homie hopper,” an Instagram account that featured her name as the handle replied, “He was sleeping with his moms best friend … that’s the real homie hoper.”

The account believed to be Gile’s was swiftly deactivated and remained so as of Wednesday afternoon.

Wilson, who will report to training camp this month as he prepares for his second season with the Jets, has not yet appeared to have addressed the controversy.