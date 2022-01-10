Nick Saban used transfer portal to keep Alabama on top

Years ago, Nick Saban adjusted. At the behest of then-offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, he went to an uptempo spread attack that would attract the nation’s most talented skill-position players.

“Basically what I do is try to adapt to whatever the circumstance and whatever the situation that we have,” he said recently.

The greatest coach in college football history, owning a record seven national championships, is doing it again.

With the importance of the transfer portal increasing, especially now that players have one free transfer without being forced to sit out, Saban has another avenue to build his annual contender. This year’s team may not have reached the playoff if not for two transfers: former Ohio State receiver Jameson Williams and ex-Tennessee linebacker Henry To’oTo’o.

After two years as a backup with the Buckeyes, Williams emerged for Alabama, becoming one of the sport’s most dangerous downfield threats. His 20.1 yard per catch average was the fifth-most in the nation, and he led the Crimson Tide with 1,507 receiving yards. The 6-foot-2 Williams annihilated Georgia in the SEC Championship game, catching seven passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

Nick Saban has used to transfer portal to keep the Crimson Tide rolling. Getty Images

“I would say this is something I envisioned, because I had plans — big plans — of doing what I did [this year],” Williams said. “That’s been things I wanted to do since I was a child, dreams I’ve had since I was growing up, playing college football on the biggest stage.”

He added: “It works well if the person finds the right spot.”

Jameson Williams has busted out to post huge numbers as a junior. Getty Images

To’oTo’o has been just as important, Alabama’s leader in tackles (105), a junior who was pivotal in the defense’s improvements over the last two months. Both players have improved while in Tuscaloosa. Williams took advantage of finally getting consistent reps. To’oTo’o benefited by being surrounded by better players. Defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis called him “the captain of the ship.”

“It’s been a huge blessing to be able to be in the position that I am and being able to be in this game with the group of guys and the coaches,” To’oTo’o said. “It’s been a blessing. I can’t complain about anything I’ve been through. I love every single part of my road.”

Alabama is already off to a strong start for next year. It has landed two highly regarded transfers, LSU cornerback Eli Ricks and Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs. The 5-11 Gibbs is coming off a strong season in which he produced 746 rushing yards along with 35 catches for 465 yards and six total touchdowns. Ricks was a third-team Associated Press All-American in 2020, but was limited to just six games last year due to a shoulder injury. They will be part of a strong core, led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and pass-rushing demon Will Anderson Jr., looking to keep Alabama atop the sport.

Ironically, Saban suggested this could happen last April, when the new transfer rule was set in motion. The top players, he said then, would leave weaker programs to join elite ones.

“So is that going to make the rich get richer? I don’t know. You can decide that,” Saban said. “I don’t think our good players are going to be leaving. But I think we’ll be able to get some good players to join us, when we have room to do that.”

Henry To’o To’o played a big role in Alabama’s defensive rise over the last two months. CSM/Sipa USA

That’s happened, at least so far, as he has predicted. Dipping into the transfer market hasn’t hurt the Crimson Tide’s high school recruiting yet, either. Its current class is ranked second by 247Sports.com.

“I think Saban is very smart,” Brandon Gregory, Williams’ high school coach, told ESPN. “He’s the old-school guy, but he’ll do what he needs to do to keep up with the Joneses.”

That’s been evident in the ever-evolving world of college football. Somehow, as Saban gets older, he continues to adapt. He’s altered his offensive and recruiting approaches. It’s not a coincidence this forever Alabama dynasty has no end in sight.