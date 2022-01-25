Nick Saban, Kirby Smart both in attendance at Arch Manning’s basketball game

The Arch Manning sweepstakes appear to be heating up – even off the gridiron.

Nick Saban and Kirby Smart, the coaches of Alabama and Georgia who competed against each other in the NCAA title game this year, both went to Manning’s basketball game at Isidore Newman over the weekend.

Manning, the grandson of Archie and nephew of Peyton and Eli, is the top-rated quarterback of next year’s high school class. The 16-year-old will have what is probably the most publicized recruitment in NCAA history.

Per NCAA rules, Saban and Smart weren’t even permitted to talk to Manning on that visit. Going to the game was all about showing him their commitment rather than being able to tell him anything.

There really haven’t been many breadcrumbs put out there about what Arch Manning is thinking for where he goes to college.

According to Rivals, in addition to Alabama and Georgia, Manning is also being recruited by Arkansas, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Stanford, Tennessee, and Texas.

With NIL involved in college football, meaning athletes can be compensated for things such as autographs and endorsement deals, it is not inconceivable that Manning could make tens of millions of dollars in his years as a student-athlete.