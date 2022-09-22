Nick Mangold relives Jets memories ahead of Ring of Honor

Getty Images

Nick Mangold is one of the greatest Jets in the history of the franchise.

He was absolutely dominant on the offensive line, made seven Pro Bowls, almost never missed any games, helped get the Jets to back-to-back AFC Championship games and spent his entire 11-year career with Gang Green. On Sunday, he will join the Jets Ring of Honor at halftime of the Jets-Bengals game at MetLife Stadium. There aren’t many Jets that deserve it more. He’s also up for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023 and it’s hard to argue that he doesn’t deserve a spot in Canton one day as well.

Mangold joined Brian Costello and I for a tremendous interview on a new episode of the “Gang’s All Here” podcast. He covered everything from how special the Ring of Honor is, to the Hall of Fame talk to his favorite Jets memories, to embracing New York to the current Jets…and so much more. Coz and I also discussed his column on sticking with Joe Flacco if he leads the Jets to a win Sunday. We then preview and make our predictions for the big Jets-Bengals game.

'Gang's All Here' Podcast with Jake Brown & Brian Costello

MANGOLD RING OF HONOR: Well deserved for him. Coz loved covering him over the years. Knew how to turn the personality on and off with the camera. Very funny guy. He’s undoubtedly one of the greatest Jets ever. That offensive line was tremendous and durable and played together for several years, which rarely happens these days.

Well deserved for him. Coz loved covering him over the years. Knew how to turn the personality on and off with the camera. Very funny guy. He’s undoubtedly one of the greatest Jets ever. That offensive line was tremendous and durable and played together for several years, which rarely happens these days. FLACCO TIME: Should the Jets give Flacco one more game even if Zach Wilson is ready? Robert Saleh has left door open to give Wilson another full week of practice to get the knee 100% if Flacco plays well. Jets fans in Coz’s mentions have not been too kind about his thoughts.

Should the Jets give Flacco one more game even if Zach Wilson is ready? Robert Saleh has left door open to give Wilson another full week of practice to get the knee 100% if Flacco plays well. Jets fans in Coz’s mentions have not been too kind about his thoughts. BENGALS @ JETS PREVIEW: 0-2 Bengals are desperate for a win. Joe Burrow and the offensive line have not been good in the first two games. For the Jets, it’s a C.J. Uzomah and Carl Lawson revenge game. Does Flacco have more magic in them? For the sake of Mangold and the positive mojo, I am taking the Jets 27-24. Coz is rolling with the Bengals.

Nick Mangold Interview:

Former Jets center, 2022 Jets Ring of Honor

RING OF HONOR: Mind blowing to get to see his name up there. Will be cool for his children and grandchildren to see it at MetLife Stadium forever. Speech is around 1:45.

Mind blowing to get to see his name up there. Will be cool for his children and grandchildren to see it at MetLife Stadium forever. Speech is around 1:45. HALL OF FAME: Do you think you will get in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Do you think you will get in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? JETS MEMORIES: Coz realized just how good Mangold was when he saw the one game the Jets offensive line played without him. Special bond with Mark Sanchez and still hangs with him today. They were a tight knit unit on those teams. Unfortunate the turnaround from 2015 to 2016.

Coz realized just how good Mangold was when he saw the one game the Jets offensive line played without him. Special bond with Mark Sanchez and still hangs with him today. They were a tight knit unit on those teams. Unfortunate the turnaround from 2015 to 2016. CURRENT JETS: Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas building the team the right way starting with the offensive line. Likes the direction they are headed.

Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas building the team the right way starting with the offensive line. Likes the direction they are headed. EMBRACING NY: Ohio guy but family fell in love with NYC and NJ. Long Island was a culture shock starting there. Jets fans are real and demand excellence and rightfully so. Became a Yankees fan because of Nick Swisher. Became a Rangers fan because Ryan Fitzpatrick had a connect getting them to Rangers games.

