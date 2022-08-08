Nick Kyrgios praises Costeen Hatzi after historic tournament

Teamwork makes the dream work.

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios credited girlfriend Costeen Hatzi after he made history at the Citi Open in Washington D.C. on Sunday with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Yoshihito Nishioka.

Hatzi — a Sydney-based blogger — took to Instagram to celebrate “[her] boy” in a series of Instagram posts that showed the couple all smiles with Kyrgios’ doubles partner, American Jack Sock, and his wife Laura.

“My boy made history 🏆,” Hatzi wrote, including a photo of the couple with Kyrgios’ manager Daniel Horsfall and Will Maher, the pro’s physical therapist.

“A very well earned Singles & Doubles title in Washington 🇺🇸 A beautiful city & amazing crowd made this tournament so special,” Hatzi said. “And of course an amazing team @willrmaher & @danielmhorsfall Congratulations @k1ngkyrg1os I love you so much🤍.”

Kyrgios wrote in the comments: “Thank you my babe. MY ROCK, my MOTIVATION ❤️❤️❤️🏆🏆 WE DID IT TOGETHER.”

Kyrgios became the first person to win the Citi Open men’s singles and doubles titles in the same year at the tournament on Sunday — as well as becoming the first Australian to win the singles title multiple times following his victory in 2019.

Hatzi shared a separate photo with Kyrgios, Sock and his wife, as the foursome posed with their Citi Open trophies.

“BEST TEAM IN THE WORLD,” Kyrgios wrote in the comments.

The Aussie star — who ended a three-year title drought with his Citi Open victory — also took to Instagram to acknowledge Hatzi and Sock.

“Never taking these 2 people for granted 🙏🏽✨,” Kyrgios captioned a pair of Instagram photos — one that showed him kissing Hatzi and another in which he was captured shaking hands with Sock.

Nick Kyrgios hits a shot during his win over Yoshihito Nishioka in the finals of the Citi Open. Getty Images

Last week, Kyrgios gushed over Hatzi and the couple’s “healthy relationship” following his second-round win over American Tommy Paul at the Citi Open.

“I think being just at peace with your life definitely helps,” Kyrgios said at the time. “I think everything around me right now is amazing. You know, I’m fortunate enough to be in a really healthy relationship that’s loving, she supports me, and we just have fun.”

Kyrgios went public with his relationship with Hatzi on Instagram last December. Prior to his triumph at the Citi Open, Hatzi supported Kyrgios when he faced scrutiny about his personal life amid his 2022 Wimbledon run — where he fell to Novak Djokovic in the final.

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi at the Citi Open Instagram

Last month, News.com.au reported that Kyrgios, 27, was charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari in an alleged incident stemming from December 2021.

Before the start of the Citi Open, Kyrgios’ court date in relation to a common assault charge was postponed by three weeks. Kyrgios was initially due in an Australian court on Aug. 2.