Nick Kyrgios opens up on relationship with Costeen Hatzi

Nick Kyrgios is opening up about how his relationship with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi has positively impacted his performance on the court.

When speaking to reporters Wednesday following his second-round win over American Tommy Paul at the Citi Open in Washington, D.C., the Australian athlete, 27, was asked if “finding love was the key to [his] game.”

“I think being just at peace with your life definitely helps,” Kyrgios said. “I think everything around me right now is amazing. You know, I’m fortunate enough to be in a really healthy relationship that’s loving, she supports me, and we just have fun.”

Kyrgios went public with his relationship with Hatzi, who is a style influencer, last December. Since then, they have traveled the globe together and frequently give fans a peek at their adventures.

Recently, Hatzi posted photos from the couple’s trip to the Bahamas in July. Prior to that, they had been in the UK for Wimbledon, where Kyrgios fell to Novak Djokovic in the final.

Kyrgios emphasized Wednesday the importance of having a solid support system.

“Having my physio with me full time, pretty much full time this year has been great, because that was something I wasn’t able to do last year because of COVID,” Kyrgios said.

Nick Kyrgios during his August 3, 2022, match against Tommy Paul at the Citi Open. Getty Images

“I just got, as I said, physio, my girlfriend, supportive, my manager is my best friend. I feel we are all on same page, have the same goals, I’m training hard. We are just having fun with it.”

Kyrgios, who is currently the world’s No. 63 ranked player, will face Michigan native Reilly Opelka on Thursday.

Before the start of the Citi Open, Kyrgios’ court date in relation to a common assault charge had been postponed by three weeks. He was originally due in early August after News.com.au reported in July that he’d been accused of grabbing his ex-girlfriend, Chiara Passari.