Nick Kyrgios kisses Costeen Hatzi at Wimbledon amid assault charge

Nick Kyrgios and girlfriend Costeen Hatzi shared a few intimate moments Wednesday at Wimbledon — one day after news.com.au reported that the Australian tennis pro has been charged with assaulting an ex-girlfriend.

Ahead of his quarterfinal match against Chile’s Cristian Garin, Kyrgios, 27, was seen on the practice court kissing Hatzi, a 22-year-old influencer.

Kyrgios, who made his relationship with Hatzi public late last year, was seen wearing a black Dennis Rodman T-shirt, blue and green shorts, and red and white Nike sneakers as he kissed his girlfriend, who sported a light blue top, white jeans and white sneakers.

Nick Kyrgios shared a kiss Wednesday with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi ahead of his quarterfinals match at Wimbledon. REUTERS

Nick Kyrgios was seen kissing girlfriend Costeen Hatzi ahead of what would be a quarterfinal win over Cristian Garin. REUTERS

Costeen Hatzi appeared to get playful with Nick Kyrgios during his practice session Wednesday. REUTERS

Later in the day Wednesday, Hatzi was spotted in the stands at the All England Club, where she cheered on Kyrgios as he defeated Garin in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), to advance to the semifinals.

“I just never thought I’d be in the semifinal of a grand slam,” Kyrgios said in a TV interview after the win. “I thought my ship had sailed.”

Kyrgios will next play Rafael Nadal in Friday’s semifinals. It will be the first Grand Slam semifinal for Kyrgios, who is currently at the center of a media firestorm in the wake of the recent allegations, in which he is accused of grabbing his ex, Chiara Passari, in an alleged December 2021 incident.

The couple held hands at Wimbledon on Wednesday, one day after it was reported that Nick Kyrgios has been charged with assaulting an ex-girlfriend. Getty Images

Costeen Hatzi applauded Wednesday after Nick Kyrgios’ quarterfinals victory. REUTERS

“ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on the 2nd of August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,” authorities said Tuesday.

Common assault carries a maximum sentence of two years in jail.

Kyrgios and Passari, who began dating in July 2020, split last October following an argument that resulted in a police visit to their hotel in Adelaide. The incident reportedly took place after Passari accused Kyrgios of cheating.