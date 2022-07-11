Nick Kyrgios hits club after Wimbledon loss to Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios appeared to get over Sunday’s Wimbledon loss with a night out with his nearest and dearest.

The Australian tennis star, 27, who fell to Novak Djokovic in the final, partied with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi and sister Halimah Kyrgios at London hot spot Wyld, according to social media posts.

Halimah, who is a voice and performance coach, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to give fans a peek at the group’s night out, capturing the scene from behind the DJ booth. Elsewhere, Hatzi — who has been dating Kyrgios for several months — jokingly called Halimah a “bad influence” as she held two bottles at their table.

Nick Kyrgios hit London hot spot Wyld on Sunday following his loss to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, according to social media posts. Instagram

Nick Kyrgios was joined by his nearest and dearest, including girlfriend Costeen Hatzi and sister Halimah Kyrgios. Instagram

Halimah Kyrgios appeared in Costeen Hatzi’s Instagram Stories on Sunday during the night out. Instagram

Wyld’s Instagram account also gave Kyrgios a shoutout, as the world No. 40 was seen rocking a red baseball cap and a black sweatshirt.

Earlier Sunday, Djokovic defeated Kyrgios, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3), to claim his fourth straight Wimbledon title and his seventh overall. Despite the outcome, Kyrgios was celebrated by his biggest supporters for making it as far as he did in the tournament.

“Super proud. What an achievement, I love you so much @k1ngkyrg1os,” Hatzi, 22, wrote on her Instagram Story.

Earlier in the day Sunday, Costeen Hatzi and Halimah Kyrgios cheered on Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon. Instagram

Costeen Hatzi watches boyfriend Nick Kyrgios compete against Novak Djokovic in the final at Wimbledon on Sunday. Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios in action against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final on Sunday. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Costeen Hatzi posted a heartfelt tribute to Nick Kyrgios on Instagram ahead of his match Sunday. Instagram

Prior to the start of the match, Hatzi — who is a social media influencer — posted a heartfelt tribute to Kyrgios, whom she has been linked to since late last year.

“The big day. Words cannot explain how proud I am of you. You are supported by so many and you never fail to show how talented, entertaining and resilient you are. Finals at Wimbledon, that is a huge achievement in itself. Your hard work and dedication is paying off. I am so lucky to be on this journey with you,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kyrgios’ recent run at Wimbledon wasn’t without controversy, however. Last week, News.com.au reported that he’s been charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari in an alleged incident stemming from December 2021.

He is due in a Canberra, Australia court next month.