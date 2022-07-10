Nick Kyrgios’ girlfriend Costeen Hatzi ‘proud’ after Wimbledon

Costeen Hatzi is “super proud” of boyfriend Nick Kyrgios for reaching the Wimbledon final on Sunday despite his loss to Novak Djokovic.
In a message posted on social media, Hatzi, 22, celebrated the Australian tennis star, 27, for making it as far as he did in the tournament following a dramatic week.
“Super proud. What an achievement, I love you so much,” Hatzi wrote on her Instagram story.
Kyrgios, who advanced to the final via walkover after Rafael Nadal withdrew from their scheduled semifinal Friday due to injury, fell to the world No. 1, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3). This is Djokovic’s fourth straight Wimbledon title and seventh overall.
Ahead of Sunday’s highly anticipated match, Hatzi — who is a Sydney-based blogger and social media influencer — posted a heartfelt tribute to Kyrgios on Instagram.
“The big day. Words cannot explain how proud I am of you. You are supported by so many and you never fail to show how talented, entertaining and resilient you are. Finals at Wimbledon, that is a huge achievement in itself. Your hard work and dedication is paying off. I am so lucky to be on this journey with you 🤍 Let’s do this !!!!!!” Hatzi wrote on Instagram.
Kyrgios, who went public with his relationship with Hatzi late last year, responded, “My baby ❤️ I appreciate you, no matter what this has been a hell of a ride.”
In the days leading up to Sunday’s final, Kyrgios was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Chiara Passari. News.com.au reported Tuesday that he has been charged with assault stemming from a December 2021 incident.
“ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on the 2nd of August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,” the authorities said Tuesday.
Lawyer Jason Moffett also told the Canberra Times that Kyrgios “takes the allegation very seriously.”
A common assault charge carries a maximum sentence of two years in jail.