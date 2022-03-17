Nick Kyrgios’ girlfriend Costeen Hatzi on their relationship

Costeen Hatzi opened up about her relationship with Nick Kyrgios in a new Instagram Q&A Instagram/Costeen Hatzi

The girlfriend of tennis star Nick Kyrgios’ girlfriend got candid about the couple’s high-profile relationship on Tuesday during an Instagram Q&A.

Costeen Hatzi, a Sydney-based blogger, was asked about how “different” it is to have a romance in the public eye. She went on to tell her followers that it was a bit “overwhelming” at first.

“I’m definitely getting used to it,” Hatzi said in an Instagram Story. “Nick’s team is so friendly and we’re all supportive so it works well when we travel.”

Hatzi, who also quipped that she does Kyrgios’ laundry on tour, added that dating in the spotlight “comes with pros & cons.”

“You definitely have to be secure within yourself & in the relationship or else the relationship will just be problematic,” she said.

Hatzi also explained that the couple’s happiness is all that matters at the end of the day, regardless of the “external noise.”

“There’s constant articles & opinions that are unwarranted, but that comes with the lifestyle. As long as we are both strong & happy that’s all that matters. All the external noise is irrelevant,” she said.

Hatzi’s Instagram Q&A comes days after she and Kyrgios made a joint appearance on Australia’s “Today.” The tennis pro also foreshadowed a future together with “little ones.”

Kyrgios made his relationship with Hatzi Instagram official last December, not long after his highly publicized split from Chiara Passari.

That month, Passari warned Hatzi that she “has no idea what she’s in for” in terms of getting romantically involved with Kyrgios.

Passari previously claimed in an Instagram post that Kyrgios had cheated on her. The pair split after an argument in October, which led to a police visit at their hotel in Adelaide.