Nick Kyrgios, girlfriend Costeen Hatzi get cozy decorating Christmas tree

It’s officially Christmas time in the Kyrgios-Hatzi household.

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios and his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, posted videos of the couple setting up their Christmas tree and lights the day before Thanksgiving. Hatzi was shown decorating the tree and hanging Christmas lights from the wall.

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi kiss at the Citi Open. Getty Images

“We really taking this seriously,” one picture on Kyrgios’ Instagram account read.

Kyrgios went public with his relationship with Hatzi — a Sydney-based blogger and Instagram influencer — last December. Since then, the couple has traveled the globe together and they frequently give fans a peek at their adventures on social media.

Nick Krygios and girlfriend Costeen Hatzi decorate their Christmas tree. Instagram Stories

Hatzi posted photos from the couple’s trip to the Bahamas in July. In September, during the U.S. Open, their followers got a sneak peek as Kyrgios and Hatzi explored New York City. The Australian fell to Russia’s Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals.

During that tournament, the 27-year-old was fined $14,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he destroyed two tennis rackets following the loss. After one U.S. Open win, Kygios credited Hatzi with helping him through a turbulent yet successful 2022 season on the court.

Nick Krygios and girlfriend Costeen Hatzi decorate their Christmas tree. Instagram Stories

The couple got together shortly after his highly publicized split with Chiara Passari. Kyrgios has been accused of assaulting Passari stemming from a 2021 incident.