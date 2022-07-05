Nick Kyrgios charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has been charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari from an incident stemming from Dec. 2021, according to news.com.au.

‘It’s in the context of a domestic relationship,” lawyer Jason Moffett told the Canberra Times.

Kyrgios — who is scheduled to play in a quarterfinal at Wimbledon on Wednesday — is due in court in Canberra, Australia on Aug. 2, and could face two years in prison if he is found guilty.

Nick Kyrgios and ex girlfriend Chiara Passari Instagram

Nick Kyrgios during a win in the fourth round of Wimbledon on July 4, 2022. REUTERS

“ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on the 2nd of August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,” police said on Tuesday.

Kyrgios is reportedly aware of the charge.