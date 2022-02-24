Nick Kyrgios candid on past suicidal thoughts, substance abuse

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios spoke candidly Thursday about his mental health battle, revealing he experienced “self harm,” “suicidal thoughts” and abused substances.

Sharing a photo of himself from the 2020 Australian Open, Kyrgios began his Instagram message by stating it “was one of my darkest periods” of his life.

“This was me 3 years ago at the Australian Open. Most would assume I was doing ok mentally or enjoying my life… it was one of my darkest periods,” the 26-year-old wrote. “If you look closely, on my right arm you can see my self harm. I was having suicidal thoughts and was literally struggling to get out of bed, let alone play in front of millions.”

Kyrgios continued that he was “lonely,” “depressed,” and “abusing alcohol, drugs.” At the time, Kyrgios also “pushed away” loved ones, feeling as if he “couldn’t talk or trust anyone.”

“This was a result of not opening up and refusing to lean on my loved ones and simply just push myself little by little to be positive. I know that day to day life can seem extremely exhausting, impossible at times. I understand that you feel if you open up it may make you feel weak, or scared. I’m telling you right now, it’s OK, you are not alone. I’ve been through those times when it seemed as if those positive energetic vibes were never ever going to be reality,” he expressed.

Kyrgios referenced marks on his arm in Thursday’s Instagram post

Getty Images

Kyrgios added that he is here for anyone who feels like they too may be struggling.

“Please, don’t feel as if you are alone, if you feel as if you can’t talk to anyone, I’m here, reach out. I’m proud to say I’ve completely turned myself around and have a completely different outlook on everything, I don’t take one moment for granted,” the tennis pro continued.

“I want you to be able to reach your full potential and smile,” he said. “This life is beautiful.”

Kyrgios competes at the 2022 Australian Open Getty Images

In response to Thursday’s post, Kyrgios received an outpouring of support from the tennis community, including remarks from fellow Australian Dylan Alcott and American Coco Gauff.

“Big love brother. Beautiful post,” Alcott commented, while Gauff responded with red heart emojis and prayer hands.

Kyrgios has been open about his mental health journey, recently discussing his struggles during an Instagram Q&A, just weeks after competing at this year’s Australian Open.

Kyrgios (right) with double’s partner Thanasi Kokkinakis after defeating Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell in the men’s doubles final at the 2022 Australian Open AFP via Getty Images

Last month, Kyrgios reached the second round in the men’s singles event. He partnered with Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis in the men’s doubles and won a Grand Slam title after defeating Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, also of Australia.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.