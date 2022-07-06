Nick Kyrgios advances to Wimbledon semifinals after assault charge

Nick Kyrgios was victorious at Wimbledon on Wednesday, defeating Chilean Cristian Garin in the quarterfinals amid allegations that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

The 27-year-old reached his first career grand slam semifinal by defeating Garin in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).

Kyrgios was in his third career grand slam quarterfinals, his first since the 2015 Australian Open. He also reached the quarters at Wimbledon in 2014.

“I just never thought I’d be in the semifinal of a grand slam,” Kyrgios said in a TV interview after his win Wednesday. “I thought my ship had sailed.”

Kyrgios has been a main attraction at this year’s tournament, though his performance on the court has been overshadowed by some incidents on it and his alleged behavior off of it. On Tuesday, news.com.au reported that Kyrgios has been charged with assaulting ex Chiara Passari, stemming from an alleged Dec. 2021 incident.

Nick Kyrgios falls to the ground after defeating Cristian Garin in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Wednesday. AFP via Getty Images

Passari spoke out for the first time this week, expressing her gratitude for a supportive comment.

News.com.au also reported Tuesday that Kyrgios is due in a Canberra, Australia, court next month and could face up to two years in jail if found guilty.

“It’s in the context of a domestic relationship,” Kyrgios’ lawyer Jason Moffett told Australia’s Canberra Times. “The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr. Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously. Given the matter is before the court … he doesn’t have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we’ll issue a media release.”

Nick Kyrgios reacts after reaching the Wimbledon semifinals. Getty Images

Kyrgios appeared to laugh when asked about the assault allegations on Tuesday, following a practice.

“I feel like I’m in ‘The Last Dance,’” Kyrgios said while walking with a man, who appeared to grin. The tennis player was referring to the ESPN docuseries that chronicles Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls.

Kyrgios and Passari began dating in July 2020. They split last October, following an argument that resulted in a police visit to their hotel in Adelaide. That came shortly after Passari accused Kyrgios of cheating.

Nick Kyrgios’ girlfriend Costeen Hatzi cheers him on during his Wimbledon match on Wednesday. REUTERS

Kyrgios has since moved on with Costeen Hatzi, a Sydney-based blogger and social media influencer.