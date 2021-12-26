Nick Foles delivers Bears game-winning drive over Seahawks

SEATTLE — Jimmy Graham caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Nick Foles with 1:01 remaining, Damiere Byrd made an acrobatic reception for the 2-point conversion, and the Chicago Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks 25-24 on Sunday.

Making his first start since last season, Foles led the Bears 80 yards in the closing minutes, capping the drive with his TD toss to Graham, who spent three seasons with the Seahawks. Graham posted up a pair of smaller defensive backs to make the catch in the corner of the end zone, his third TD of the season.

On the 2-point attempt, Foles threw late, but Byrd got his knee down in the end zone with multiple Seattle defenders trying to push him over the back line.

It was a stunning conclusion to rare snow game in Seattle that eliminated the Seahawks (5-10) from the NFC playoff picture. Seattle, whose first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft goes to the Jets, was already assured of a losing season, and coach Pete Carroll reached double-digit losses for the first time in his tenure. They are currently projected to pick seventh.

Nick Foles made his season debut in the Bears’ 25-24 win over the Seahawks. Getty Images

Foles finished 24 of 35 for 250 yards, and David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert each had rushing touchdowns. Montgomery had 21 carries for 45 yards and seven receptions for 61 yards. The Bears (5-10) had lost three straight and seven of their previous eight.

Russell Wilson was 16 of 27 for 181 yards and two touchdowns, including the first TD for DK Metcalf since Oct. 31, a 41-yarder in the first quarter. Gerald Everett caught a 24-yard TD late in the third quarter that gave Seattle a 24-14 lead.

Rashaad Penny rushed for 135 yards and a score for the Seahawks, who lost for the second time in five days. Last Tuesday’s game at the Rams was pushed back two days because of Los Angeles’ COVID-19 issues.

Jimmy Graham hauls in a 15-yard touchdown pass with 1:01 remaining to give the Bears the lead. AP

Seattle entered with a mathematical shot at reaching the playoffs but couldn’t hold on to a 17-7 halftime lead. Jason Myers missed a 39-yard field-goal try midway through the fourth quarter that would have given Seattle a 10-point lead. That came after Wilson was sacked by Robert Quinn with Seattle inside the Chicago 10 on third down.

Given the chance to rally, Foles came through. The Bears took over at their own 20 with 2:56 left. Foles hit Darnell Mooney for 30 yards, and a roughing-the-passer penalty moved Chicago to the Seattle 35 in one play. Foles connected with Montgomery on consecutive plays and Chicago was at the Seattle 11 with 2 minutes remaining.

After a strip-sack by Carlos Dunlap that Chicago recovered, Foles hit Graham on third-and-14 and Bears coach Matt Nagy didn’t hesitate to go for 2.