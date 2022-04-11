Nick Faldo ruins Rory McIlroy’s miraculous Masters birdie

Nick Faldo telegraphed a remarkable shot by Rory McIlroy at The Masters before viewers knew what was going on.

Faldo, CBS’s lead analyst for the Major tournament, was calling a putt by Cam Smith on the 13th hole when he hinted that something amazing was about to happen.

Shortly thereafter, the camera cut to McIlroy draining a birdie from the bunker on the 18th hole to come within two shots of the tournament’s lead — with leader Scottie Scheffler still having six holes to play.

Golf fans were up in arms.

“What a spectacular bungling of that moment from CBS,” tweeted golf podcast No Laying Up. “I want to know how Faldo thought ‘I don’t want to spoil it’ followed by ‘but something incredible has happened’ wouldn’t be the only possible way that you could spoil it.”

Faldo, 64, is a three-time Masters champion. He had caught a glimpse of McIlroy’s shot before viewers because he and Jim Nantz were perched by the 18th green.

“Next you’ll tell me Faldo is going to Spoil Sopranos episodes, asshole,” joked Barstool’s Dan Katz.

Golf viewer Emily Weeks blamed CBS’ coverage for the spoiler.

“If CBS showed golf shots live we wouldn’t have to suffer through Nick Faldo’s ‘wait til you see this I don’t wanna give it away I’ve got goosebumps just wait’ for Rory’s insane shot,” she tweeted.