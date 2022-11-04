Nick Castellanos’ wife calls out Phillies fans on Twitter

Nick Castellanos’ wife, Jess, is upset with how some Phillies fans acted after a 3-2 loss to the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday.

She took to Twitter after the game at Citizen’s Bank Park, writing, “Need all those rough Phillies fans to direct their attention and negativity towards the other team and not us let’s to philllssssss.”

In a separate tweet, she wrote, “To the absolute bimbo who just talked to my kid like that I got four more years here SEE YOU SOON.”

In March, the Phillies and Castellanos agreed to a 5-year deal worth $100 million.

The All-Star outfielder and his wife reportedly tied the knot in 2021 and welcomed a son, Otto, in May. Castellanos has a son, Liam, from a previous relationship.

Castellanos’ mom, Michelle, also took to Twitter early Friday morning to share her displeasure with Philadelphia fans.

Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos in the ninth inning during Game 5 of the World Series against the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park on Nov. 3, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pa. MLB Photos via Getty Images

Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos with his wife Jess and his son Liam in December 2021. Instagram/Jess Castellanos

“Phillies fans taking swings at my family … you suck,” Michelle tweeted, adding, “Get a life.”

It’s unclear exactly why the Castellanos family was unhappy with Phillies fans after the team’s second straight loss in the World Series.

Castellanos has had an up and down series after his sliding catch in Game 1 led to a 6-5 Phillies win. The slugger has struggled at the plate, going 2-for-16 in the first four games.

However, Castellanos was satisfied with his performance in the Game 5 loss.

“I thought my third at-bat against [Justin] Verlander was my best of the series,” he said after the game.

Game 6 is scheduled for Saturday in Houston. The Astros have a 3-2 series lead.