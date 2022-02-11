Nick Baumgartner, Lindsey Jacobellis take gold

If youth defined Lindsey Jacobellis’ Olympic debut, experience has become her strength 16 years later.

She is no longer making mistakes that a 20-year-old might. Instead, she and fellow veteran Nick Baumgartner are demonstrating at the Beijing Olympics the old gals and guys still have it.

On a snowy day in Zhangjiakou, China, that slowed the tracks and made just staying upright a challenge, Jacobellis and Baumgartner were the last ones standing on Friday. Snowboarders from Canada and Italy went down in the final, and Jacobellis held off Italy’s Michela Moioli in a dramatic mixed team snowboard cross finish for the gold.

For the first heats, Team USA relied upon Baumgartner — in his fourth Olympic games and without a medal until now — to keep the race close. In the debut event that asks for speed — no style, no technique, no flips — the men went first and the women followed in staggered fashion.

USA’s Lindsey Jacobellis (L) hugs USA’s Nick Baumgartner after winning the snowboard mixed team cross. AFP via Getty Images

But in the final, Baumgartner gave Jacobellis a slight lead. Jacobellis lost the lead early, made a late move on Moioli by getting the inside track, then held her off.

“Way to ride. That was beautiful,” Baumgartner — now the oldest gold medalist in these Olympics, at 40, besting his partner — told the 36-year-old Jacobellis upon the finish.

Nick Baumgartner (left) races. Getty Images

Until these Games, Jacobellis might have been best remembered by Olympic fans for her mistake at the 2006 Turin Olympics. Not even of legal drinking age in America at the time, Jacobellis had a big lead in the snowboard cross final before she added some flair on her second-to-last jump — grabbing her board — and fell. She returned to her feet and finished the race, but her gold became a silver.

She finally nailed down that gold Wednesday, when she earned her first — and Team USA’s first — in the women’s snowboard cross.

Lindsey Jacobellis captured her second gold medal. AFP via Getty Images

Between the devastation and celebration, Jacobellis finished fifth in 2010, seventh in 2014 and fourth in 2018. She is now filling her medal case.

And Baumgartner, a Michigan native with a salt-and-pepper beard and likely in his final Games, now has a medal of his own after thinking that chance had slipped away.

As the oldest snowboarded to ever represent Team USA in the Olympics, he had expected to have a solid chance in the men’s snowboard cross event earlier this week, but a late wide turn evaporated his chances in the semifinals. He was emotional in his post-race interview, saying he did not know if he had another four years in him to compete.

Fortunately for him, he only needed another few days.