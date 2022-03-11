Nia Dennis on what’s next after her viral gymnastics routines

Since going viral for her show-stopping, Beyoncé-inspired floor performance in 2020 — a Twitter video capturing the routine racked up 17.6 million views alone — followed by an inspiring Black excellence routine a year later — life has dramatically changed for former UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis.

“Honestly, my life has been like a movie,” the 23-year-old told The Post. “I feel like everything that has been happening to me since my routine has gone viral has just been surreal, a dream come true, all of these opportunities that have come my way, I feel truly blessed to be a part of, and really, I feel like they’re helping me step into my fullest self kind of outside of gymnastics.”

A gymnast since the age of 4, Dennis has captivated audiences over the years with sensational performances that thrust her into the global spotlight. Although Dennis’ collegiate days are behind her, she has continued to showcase her talents, including a grand flipping entrance at the Met Gala last September, and, most recently, an appearance on the Gold Over America Tour with Olympian Simone Biles.

As Dennis looks ahead, exploring her passions for dance, fashion, and entertainment, she’s also keeping a valuable lesson from her past close to her heart.

Nia Dennis has captivated audiences over her stunning viral gymnastics routines MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

“I’m so thankful that I went to UCLA and Miss Val [Valorie Kondos] was my head coach. She taught me early on during my time there that I was not defined by gymnastics, and I was more than a gymnast,” Dennis said. “I have been doing it since I was 4, so now I finally get the opportunity to do other things that I’m passionate about and that I love.”

Acting and stunt-doubling are among the avenues Dennis would like to explore, and she hopes there’s a potential leap into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I would love to do a Marvel movie, a Marvel superhero movie,” Dennis said. “One of my former teammates [Sadiqua Bynum] who went to UCLA got into stunt-doubling a few years before me and she was in [2018’s] ‘Black Panther’ and I just thought that was the coolest thing ever … She was one of the fierce, strong warriors, and I was just inspired by her.”

Dennis attended the Met Gala in Sept. 2021 Taylor Hill/Getty Images

While chasing her dreams is a top focus for Dennis, so is prioritizing her overall health. Recently, the UCLA alum partnered with Pressed, a plant-based beverage brand that also provides cold-pressed juices.

“This year, it’s not about big resolutions … it’s about taking small steps for a bigger goal,” said Dennis, whose routine includes three Pressed juices to nourish her body with vitamins and antioxidants, and three wellness shots focused on vitality, probiotic, and recovery, as well. “In gymnastics, I was always focused on getting one percent better and so, I’ve been trying to figure out how do I do that in my daily life.”

Beyond preserving her physical health, Dennis also journals regularly as a way to keep her emotional well-being in check.

Dennis also performed on the steps at the 2021 Met Gala Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

The 23-year-old athlete wowed the crowed with dazzling moves AFP via Getty Images

“I take time to journal about the good days, about my bad days, and kind of really unpack and analyze the layers that make myself up because mental health always gets overlooked and kind of pushed to the side, so definitely taking time out of my day, every single day, to ask myself how I’m doing, ask myself what I need and things like that,” she said.

With a bright future ahead — including a partnership with Adidas by Stella McCartney, who designed her blue Met Gala bodysuit — Dennis is keeping herself in the present moment and savoring each experience a day at a time.

“I’m just taking each opportunity as it comes my way. I’m using it to learn, to grow, and just kind of build up my resume,” she said.