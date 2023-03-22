NHL predictions, odds, best bets

Commercial content 21+.



The Colorado Avalanche and Pittsburgh Penguins are at two very different places in their NHL season right now.

While the Avs have put a slow start behind them and overcome a rash of injuries to put themselves within reach of the top of the division, the Penguins have come unglued and are now outside of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Pittsburgh has lost four games in a row and is just 15-17-5 since the Christmas break.

This isn’t just a slump for the Penguins, it could just be who they are this season.

To make matters worse, the Pens are now dealing with an injury crisis.

Avalanche vs. Penguins pick

(8 p.m. ET)

Pittsburgh is likely to be without four of its top six defensemen for its back-to-back in Colorado and Dallas, making an already thin lineup that much weaker.

The lack of depth and the injuries on defense have put a ton of pressure on the stars at the top of the roster.

And while Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang, Jake Guentzel and Evgeni Malkin can win games on their own against lesser opposition, it’ll be tough sledding against a team that has the star power to match.

It’ll be a square play to back Colorado against this wilting Penguins lineup, but sometimes it’s hip to be square and this is one of those cases.

Avalanche vs. Penguins prediction

Avalanche -1.5 goals (+146, FanDuel)