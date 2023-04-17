NHL playoffs predictions for 2023 bracket: Stanley Cup picks

The Post’s Larry Brooks, Mollie Walker and Ethan Sears give their predictions for the 2023 NHL playoffs:
Larry Brooks
First round
Eastern Conference
Bruins over Panthers in 5
Maple Leafs over Lightning in 6
Hurricanes over Islanders in 6
Rangers over Devils in 7
Western Conference
Avalanche over Kraken in 6
Stars over Wild in 6
Jets over Golden Knights in 6
Oilers over Kings in 5
Second round
Eastern Conference
Bruins over Maple Leafs in 6
Rangers over Hurricanes in 5
Western Conference
Stars over Avalanche in 7
Oilers over Jets in 5
Conference Finals
Eastern Conference
Bruins over Rangers in 7
Western Conference
Stars over Oilers in 7
Stanley Cup Final
Bruins over Stars in 6
Conn Smythe: Patrice Bergeron
Mollie Walker
First round
Eastern Conference
Bruins over Panthers in 5
Lightning over Maple Leafs in 7
Islanders over Hurricanes in 6
Rangers over Devils in 6
Western Conference
Avalanche over Kraken in 5
Wild over Stars in 7
Oilers over Kings in 6
Jets over Golden Knights in 6
Second round
Eastern Conference
Bruins over Lightning in 7
Rangers over Islanders in 6
Western Conference
Avalanche over Wild in 6
Oilers over Jets in 5
Want to catch a game? The Rangers schedule with links to buy tickets can be found here.
Conference Finals
Eastern Conference
Bruins over Rangers in 7
Western Conference
Oilers over Wild in 6
Stanley Cup Final
Oilers over Bruins in 7
Conn Smythe: Connor McDavid
Ethan Sears
First round
Eastern Conference
Bruins over Panthers in 5
Maple Leafs over Lightning in 7
Hurricanes over Islanders in 6
Rangers over Devils in 7
Western Conference
Avalanche over Kraken in 6
Stars over Wild in 7
Oilers over Kings in 7
Jets over Golden Knights in 6
Want to catch a game? The Islanders schedule with links to buy tickets can be found here.
Second round
Eastern Conference
Maple Leafs over Bruins in 7
Rangers over Hurricanes in 6
Western Conference
Stars over Avalanche in 7
Oilers over Jets in 5
Conference Finals
Eastern Conference
Maple Leafs over Rangers in 7
Western Conference
Oilers over Stars in 7
Stanley Cup Final
Maple Leafs over Oilers in 6
Conn Smythe: Auston Matthews