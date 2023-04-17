NHL playoffs predictions for 2023 bracket: Stanley Cup picks

The Post’s Larry Brooks, Mollie Walker and Ethan Sears give their predictions for the 2023 NHL playoffs:

Larry Brooks

First round

Eastern Conference

Bruins over Panthers in 5

Maple Leafs over Lightning in 6

Hurricanes over Islanders in 6

Rangers over Devils in 7

Western Conference

Avalanche over Kraken in 6

Stars over Wild in 6

Jets over Golden Knights in 6

Oilers over Kings in 5

Second round

Eastern Conference

Bruins over Maple Leafs in 6

Rangers over Hurricanes in 5

Western Conference

Stars over Avalanche in 7

Oilers over Jets in 5

Conference Finals

Eastern Conference

Bruins over Rangers in 7

Western Conference

Stars over Oilers in 7





Patrick Kane of the Rangers controls the puck against the Bruins on March 4, 2023. USA TODAY Sports

Stanley Cup Final

Bruins over Stars in 6

Conn Smythe: Patrice Bergeron

Mollie Walker

First round

Eastern Conference

Bruins over Panthers in 5

Lightning over Maple Leafs in 7

Islanders over Hurricanes in 6

Rangers over Devils in 6

Western Conference

Avalanche over Kraken in 5

Wild over Stars in 7

Oilers over Kings in 6

Jets over Golden Knights in 6





Islanders teammates Ilya Sorokin (30) and Bo Horvat celebrate after clinching a playoff spot on April 12, 2023. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Second round

Eastern Conference

Bruins over Lightning in 7

Rangers over Islanders in 6

Western Conference

Avalanche over Wild in 6

Oilers over Jets in 5

Conference Finals

Eastern Conference

Bruins over Rangers in 7

Western Conference

Oilers over Wild in 6

Stanley Cup Final

Oilers over Bruins in 7

Conn Smythe: Connor McDavid





The Oilers’ Connor McDavid chases a puck against the Stars on March 16, 2023. USA TODAY Sports

Ethan Sears

First round

Eastern Conference

Bruins over Panthers in 5

Maple Leafs over Lightning in 7

Hurricanes over Islanders in 6

Rangers over Devils in 7

Western Conference

Avalanche over Kraken in 6

Stars over Wild in 7

Oilers over Kings in 7

Jets over Golden Knights in 6

Second round

Eastern Conference

Maple Leafs over Bruins in 7

Rangers over Hurricanes in 6

Western Conference

Stars over Avalanche in 7

Oilers over Jets in 5





Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs with the puck against the Wild on Feb. 24, 2023. USA TODAY Sports

Conference Finals

Eastern Conference

Maple Leafs over Rangers in 7

Western Conference

Oilers over Stars in 7

Stanley Cup Final

Maple Leafs over Oilers in 6

Conn Smythe: Auston Matthews