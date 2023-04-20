NHL odds, predictions, best bets

Commercial content 21+.



The New Jersey Devils looked shellshocked in Game 1.

You can chalk it up to nerves or inexperience, but some credit needs to go to the New York Rangers for the way the game played out.

The Blueshirts have plenty of paths to success in this series, but their most viable route to Round 2 is through defensive commitment against the high-octane Devils.

The Rangers owned the middle of the ice in their own zone and exploited the space given to them by the Devils at the other end of the rink.

The Blueshirts served Jersey a lesson that many inexperienced NHL teams learn on Game No. 83, time and space do not come easy this time of year.

Will the Devils be able to learn from Game 1?

Or will the Rangers deliver a ruthless blow to a team that seemed overzealous and anxious in Game 1?

<br />

Rangers vs. Devils pick

(7:30 p.m. ET)

The Rangers basically ticked every box in their recipe for success on Tuesday night.

Igor Shesterkin was terrific in goal, the team was structured defensively and they took advantage of the chances they were given — especially on the power play.

That’s how the Rangers win games.





Igor Shesterkin NHLI via Getty Images

The Devils may have more of the puck and generate the lion’s share of scoring chances when this series is done and dusted, but if the Blueshirts are blocking shots and taking away the good ice from Jack Hughes and Co., this will be a short series.

The Devils are a team that enjoys games to be free-flowing, but it’s hard to get to that script if you’re going up against a team that is doing everything it can to prevent it.

It becomes even more difficult if you spot the opposition an early lead. So while New Jersey won’t want to venture too far from it’s high-flying identity, it will need to adapt to the circumstances.

The Devils will need to be more patient and precise to keep the Rangers at bay, so it’s probable that we see a more pragmatic approach — especially early in the game — from New Jersey.

Over bettors were fortunate to get to the window in the curtain-raiser — the Devils scored on a late penalty shot and the Rangers added an empty-netter — but for most of the contest it looked like it was going to be an easy cash for those who took the under 5.5.

That’s where the value is on Thursday as you’d imagine a more conservative approach from the home team as it tries to adapt to life against the Rangers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Rangers vs. Devils prediction

Under 5.5 goals (-105, BetMGM)