NHL odds, pick on Wednesday

The New Jersey Devils have won just twice in their last 11 games. Still, they came away with three out of a possible four points from a pivotal stretch over the weekend to stabilize themselves a bit.

New Jersey’s 2-7-2 rough patch has put them seven points behind Carolina in the NHL‘s Metropolitan Division and has allowed the chasing pack to put some pressure on the Devils from behind.

All of a sudden, the Devils are in no position to squander points. They’re a -150 road favorite in Detroit on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET; you can watch on TNT.



Devils vs. Red Wings prediction

It is looking increasingly likely that the Atlantic Division will only send three teams to the playoffs in 2022-23, but don’t count out the Red Wings just yet. Detroit is five points behind Pittsburgh for the last wild card spot, but the Wings have a pair of games in hand on the Pens.

Just being around the playoff hunt is a big accomplishment for the Red Wings, but they do seem to be in a bit of danger of falling out of the picture entirely. Five points isn’t an insurmountable gap by any means, but Detroit will need to improve its level of play to realistically have a shot of sticking around the mix.

The Red Wings are just 5-6-2 with a -9 goal differential since the beginning of December, and their statistical portfolio is just as pedestrian. Detroit ranks 29th in shot attempt rate, expected goals rate, and high-danger scoring chance percentage since Dec. 1.

The Devils, meanwhile, have been one of the best 5-on-5 teams all season, and that hasn’t changed all that much, despite their recent losing streak. Although not putting up the lofty numbers they did in the first two months of the season, New Jersey ranks fifth in shot attempt share, ninth in expected goals rate, and eighth in high-danger scoring chance percentage since the beginning of December.

What is concerning for the Devils, however, is the inconsistent play in between the pipes. Only four teams have a worse 5-on-5 save percentage than New Jersey since Dec. 1, and neither Vitek Vanecek nor Mackenzie Blackwood are in good form at the moment.

Betting on the NHL?

The good news is that New Jersey likely won’t need its goalie to stand on its head in this contest. Detroit’s play has been poor all over the ice recently, but the biggest concern has to be the team’s defensive form at the moment. The Wings are allowing 2.98 expected goals and 14.2 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 over its last 13 games.

Even as a road favorite, the Devils are the value side on Wednesday night.

Devils vs. Red Wings pick

Devils -1.5 (+165, FanDuel)