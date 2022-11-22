NHL odds, pick for Tuesday

Commercial Content 21+



It’s been an uneven first quarter of the season for the New York Rangers. Sitting with a 9-6-4 record on the eve of their 20th game, there are reasons to be optimistic and pessimistic when it comes to the Blueshirts in 2022-23.

The good news is that the Rangers have posted improved their 5-on-5 metrics from last season. The bad news is that that improvement hasn’t shown up in the standings. The Blueshirts were 12-4-3 through 19 games last season, so it is certainly concerning that a team with Stanley Cup aspirations has lost more games than its won through the first six weeks of the campaign.



Rangers vs. Kings prediction

There are some similarities between the Rangers and the Los Angeles Kings. Both teams are off to inconsistent starts after raising expectations with surprisingly successful campaigns in 2021-22, but both clubs also have reason to feel confident that better days are ahead.

While the Rangers currently sport a -1 goal differential at 5-on-5, their expected goals (xG) differential is closer to +8. Similarly, there is a pretty wide gap between the Kings’ even goal differential and their +7 xG difference.

Both the Kings and Rangers rank inside the top 10 in shot attempt rate, expected goals percentage, and high-danger scoring chance share. In other words, both the Blueshirts and the Kings push play in the right direction at 5-on-5.

Where these teams differ is in and around the goal.

After finishing eighth in the NHL in shooting percentage last season, the Rangers are currently 29th through the first 19 games of 2022-23. Considering the scoring talent on this roster, you’d expect that number to tick up a bit over the course of the season.

As for the Kings, their problem is stopping the puck, not shooting it. Los Angeles ranks 28th in the NHL in save percentage, and neither Cal Petersen nor Jonathan Quick has found any semblance of form for coach Todd McLellan.

And while you can expect the Rangers to trend up offensively, it’s a little more complicated for the Kings’ goaltending. Quick was solid last season, but he’s been inconsistent over the last five years and is 36 years old. Petersen, who sports a -5.23 Goals Saved Above Expected in eight contests this campaign, really struggled in 2021-22 after signing a big contract.

Right now, these teams are pretty close to equals, but the Rangers have a pretty sizable edge in goal and that’s enough to warrant a bet on the Blueshirts on the road.

Rangers vs. Kings pick

Rangers -108 (FanDuel)