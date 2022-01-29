Symbolism cannot replace the amount of grass-roots work necessary to educate and combat the scourge of ignorance, bigotry and bullying that exists within hockey’s subculture. That is understood.

But though retiring No. 22 league-wide in recognition of Hall of Famer Willie O’Ree, who broke the NHL’s color barrier as its first black player when he joined the Bruins in 1958, would be a symbolic gesture, it would be an important one.

In addition to bestowing an honor that is richly deserved, having O’Ree’s No. 22 banner on display in every one of the league’s 32 arenas would serve as an educational tool for every unaware fan, young and old.

It would be a simple gesture, but a meaningful one. The league missed on this when O’Ree was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018 and missed again when the Bruins retired his No. 22 on Jan. 19.

There is no reason for the NHL to miss on this again.

Willie O’Ree broke NHL’s color barrier. AP

It is becoming more difficult by the day to accept the fact that COVID-19 and its protocols are responsible for the Islanders’ 2-13-2 record against teams currently in playoff position, don’t you think?

And isn’t it ironic that the Identity Line living up to its moniker this time around means slow and unproductive?

Wait a second. Anders Lee has two assists at five-on-five and one on the power play?

So apparently the NHL found that Evander Kane had committed an act so egregious that Ninth Avenue (headquarters has moved southwest in Manhattan) authorized the Sharks to terminate the remainder of his contract, under which he was owed $22.8 million, but at the same time could find no reason to suspend the winger.

I am left wondering whether this ruling was issued by Solomon.

Evander Kane signed with the Oilers after he was released by the Sharks. AP

Kenny Holland, the general manager of the Oilers, who as GM of the Red Wings refused to oversee a necessary rebuilding while instead worshipping at the altar of a consecutive-years playoff streak, has not had one of his teams win a playoff round since 2013.

And there have surely been worse people who have committed far worse acts than Kane who have found employment in pro sports and in fact, are cheered without reservation every time they take the mound or come to the plate or record a sack or hit from three-point land.

But when Kane said at his Oilers introductory press conference that he wanted to, “clear up a lot of the misinformation, a lot of storylines painting me in a negative light that are completely untrue, inaccurate and false,” the 30-year-old steadfastly was hardly forthcoming in addressing such alleged misinformation.

Hey, this is not the MHL — the Morality Hockey League — and if Kane helps Holland and the Oilers reach the playoffs, he will be cheered in Edmonton.

Maybe Holland’s team will even win a round.

The crunch will hit over the next three seasons when the Wild operate with approximately $12.744 million of dead space the first year and then around $14.744 million of dead space the following two years as a result of buying out Zach Parise and Ryan Suter.

But GM Billy Guerin’s bold move changed the narrative in Minnesota, with the Wild one of the league’s most dynamic teams, an up-tempo outfit with plenty of skill and grit to match.

The question is whether Guerin and the franchise can stay ahead of the curve with Jordan Greenway due a new deal this summer and impressive 2019 first-rounder Matt Boldy up for a second contract following 2022-23.

Jordan Greenway’s contract expires after this season. NHLI via Getty Images

Perhaps it was out of respect to Mats Zuccarello, flourishing playing on a line with Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman, but the Wild’s decision to be on the bench for the Henrik Lundqvist pregame number retirement festivities Friday night reflected organizational class that starts at the top.

Too many teams wait in the room for such honors to be dispensed. That is those teams’ loss, for there is something to be learned, perhaps even by osmosis, being in the presence of historical greatness.

The hit by Buffalo goaltender Aaron Dell that seriously injured Ottawa’s unsuspecting and defenseless Drake Batherson last Tuesday was as cowardly as it gets. No player on the forecheck expects to be hip-checked into the boards by the goalie.

And of course, what else is new, the three-game suspension assessed to Dell while Batherson is expected to miss two months with a high ankle sprain was a typically inadequate response by the hopelessly impotent Department of Player Safety.

If it’s Claude Giroux’s decision to ask out of Philadelphia as an impending free agent in search of the Stanley Cup, uniting him with close bud Nathan MacKinnon in Colorado would seem to work, no?

This reminder that, yes, Ray Bourque finally did get his Cup in Colorado after being freed after lifetime service with the Bruins, but the defenseman had requested a trade to the Flyers at the 2000 deadline so he could be close to home while seeking a title.

The request, of course, was rebuffed by cold-blooded GM Harry Sinden, who instead shuttled No. 77 out west, where a year later all was forgiven.

While No. 30 was being honored at the Garden on Friday, the Stars retired No. 56 in honor of Sergei Zubov that same night, and how is it possible that Zubov and Pavel Bure are the only two Russians to have ever been so commemorated?

Which is to say, it is well past time for the Ilitch Family and Jim Devallano to let go of their grudge against Sergei Fedorov for signing the Carolina offer sheet in 1998 and then bolting to Anaheim as a free agent in 2003 and get his No. 91 up to the top of the building in Detroit.

The absence of recognition for Fedorov makes everyone in Detroit management look mighty, mighty small.

Finally, in recognition of Uncle Leo being named to Finland’s Olympic Team, rating the NHL’s top 10 players to wear No. 47: 1. Alexander Radulov; 2. Torrey Krug; 3. Hampus Lindholm; 4. Rich Pilon; 5. Leo Komarov; 6. Ladislav Nagy; 7. Claude Lapointe; 8. John Grahame; 9. Stephan Lebeau; 10. Rich Peverley. Honorable mention: Don Murdoch.