NHL journalist Michael Russo appears to bury feud with Anson Carter

The Athletic’s Michael Russo put an end to a Twitter feud with Anson Carter that had spilled into the TNT airwaves.

“This afternoon, @AnsonCarterLA, somebody I do have great respect for, and I had a good, healthy conversation,” Russo, who covers the Minnesota Wild for The Athletic, tweeted on Thursday afternoon. “We apologized to each other and are ready to move on.

“It’s time to tone down the rhetoric and put the focus back on the game in a respectful and inclusive manner.”

The former Rangers and Kings player, who is an analyst on “NHL on TNT,” took offense to Russo’s suggestion hat he only watched the Wild “once a month” — going as far as to imply race was a factor in the conversation.

“Apparently I don’t watch any games, according to that writer, Russo. I don’t watch any hockey whatsoever,” Carter said during his studio show.

Anson Carter when he played for the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2006. AP

When Liam McHugh and the other analysts tried to steer the conversation away from Russo, Carter brought it back.

“I want to go back to Russo at some point cause apparently I don’t watch games. Stay on code, buddy,” Carter said. “… It’s the wrong month. Stay on code. Stay on code. Cause we know exactly what’s happening.”

Carter had originally tweeted about Minnesota’s depth, or lack thereof, noting that they had lost in the Winter Classic without three of their bet players. Russo, in response, noted that they were 9-0-1 since that loss, and that as a national analyst, Carter is unable to watch them with the same regularity as a beat reporter.

It seems the two have buried the hatchet.

“Let’s all continue to enjoy this awesome sport and the great job Anson and the entire @NHL_On_TNT production/panel does weekly,” Russo wrote.