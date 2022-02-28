NHL halts business with Russian partners over Ukraine invasion

The NHL has suspended its business relationships in Russia in wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The National Hockey League condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and urges a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible,” the league said in a statement. “Effective immediately, we are suspending our relationships with our business partners in Russia and we are pausing our Russian language social and digital media sites. In addition, we are discontinuing any consideration of Russia as a location for any future competitions involving the NHL.”

The NHL also recognized the sensitivities of being a league with myriad Russian-born players.

“We also remain concerned about the well-being of the players from Russia, who play in the NHL on behalf of their NHL Clubs, and not on behalf of Russia,” the statement continued. “We understand they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position.”

To the league’s point, NHL agent Dan Milstein — the CEO of Gold Star Hockey who hails from Ukraine and represents several Russian players, including stars Nikita Kucherov and Andrei Vasilevskiy — told TSN’s Darren Dreger there has been cause for concern.

The NHL suspended its business ties with Russia and offered support to its Russian-born players. Getty Images

“[Milstein] has raised concerns of ‘real threats’ to his Russian based clients both in-person and on social media to the NHLPA and NHL clubs with Russian born players,” Dreger tweeted. “Milstein is asking for additional security for his players in North America.”

On Friday, Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin — one of the NHL’s most high-profile Russian players and noted Vladimir Putin supporter — addressed the invasion with reporters.

Alex Ovechkin is one of the NHL’s most prominent Russian players and a staunch supporter of Vladimir Putin. Getty Images

“It’s a hard situation. I have family back in Russia and it is scary moments,” Ovechkin said. “But we can’t do anything. We just hope it going to be end soon and everything is going to be all right. Please, no more war. It doesn’t matter who is in the war — Russia, Ukraine, different countries — I think we live in a world, like, we have to live in peace and a great world.”