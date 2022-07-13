NHL free agency: Three potential Islanders targets

Here are three potential Islanders targets as NHL free agency begins on Wednesday:

It would take some maneuvering from Lou Lamoriello to clear the necessary space for the superstar winger, but Gaudreau would immeasurably help the Islanders. Nothing would get them closer to a Stanley Cup than adding last year’s second-leading point-scorer in the league.

Ilya Mikheyev, LW/RW

Jim Paliafito, who the Islanders hired as their top European scout last week, unearthed Mikheyev as an undrafted free agent in Russia a few years ago. Lamoriello also downplayed concerns about Russian players at the draft, trading for Alexander Romanov, and Mikheyev scored 20 goals last season at a position of need.

Mason Marchment, LW/RW

A two-way winger whom Lamoriello signed as an undrafted free agent with the Maple Leafs in 2018, Marchment is another player with a front-office connection who makes sense.