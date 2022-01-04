NHL fine-tuning Islanders’ COVID-19 ravaged schedule

The NHL announced on Tuesday the first set of changes to the Islanders’ schedule, but the league still must find new dates for a total of eight games for the team.

The game at Philadelphia that was postponed Nov. 30 will be played on Jan. 18. As a result, the game originally scheduled for Jan. 18, against the Blue Jackets, has been postponed.

Home and away dates for games against the Maple Leafs were also swapped. The Islanders will now play the Maple Leafs at home on Jan. 22 and play at Toronto on April 17. That move allows the Maple Leafs a better chance to play in front of fans. The province of Ontario is currently operating with severe restrictions on building capacity.

As a result of the moves, the game at Philadelphia on Jan. 18 will be the Islanders’ only road game for the month. A trip out west that had been scheduled from Tuesday through Jan. 11 was postponed due to crowd capacity restrictions in Canada.

The Islanders need a total of eight games rescheduled. Robert Sabo

The postponed games are expected to be made up during the window originally set aside for the Olympics in February. The league announced it would need to use that time to play games because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the holidays.