NFL’s first black NFL referee Johnny Grier dead at 74

Johnny Grier, the first black referee in NFL history, died at 74.

Grier worked NFL games from 1981 to 2004 and was field judge in Super Bowl XXII. He became the first black ref in league history in 1988.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent announced the news Wednesday.

“Johnny Grier, the NFL’s first Black referee and the field judge for Super Bowl XXII, was a trailblazer who paved the way for those in the field of NFL Officiating and beyond,” Vincent tweeted.

Grier, who picked up officiating football while stationed in Louisiana with the Air Force, worked high school and college games before making it to the NFL.

In 2006, referee Jerome Boger changed his number to 23 as a tribute to Grier.

Johnny Grier talks to Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino during the 1994 NFL playoffs. AP

Johnny Grier explains a call to Baltimore Ravens head coach Brian Billick during a 2003 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Getty Images