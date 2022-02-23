NFL’s Dan Snyder is buyer of George Washington’s mansion

Commander in Chief, meet the chief of the Commanders.

The mystery owner of a Mount Vernon mansion built on land once owned by America’s Founding Father, George Washington, is Dan Snyder — the billionaire owner of the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

Snyder, who has owned the team (formerly known as the Redskins) since 1999, plunked down $48 million in cash for the property back in October, records reveal.

He also paid an additional $2 million for all the furniture that came with the renovated house.

This would mark the most expensive transaction ever sold in the D.C. area.

Named River View, the sprawling estate sits along the Potomac River and boasts seven bedrooms spanning over 16,000 square feet, with an additional three-bedroom, 2,600 square-feet guest house.

Located on Boulevard Drive, it was initially on the market in 2020 for $60 million.

Dan Snyder purchased the sprawling Mount Vernon residence for $48 million on October 29, 2020. Getty Images

The home is situated on 16.5 acres of land. Courtesy of Realtor.com

The home is made up of seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. Courtesy of Realtor.com

The breakfast space. Courtesy of Realtor.com

The living room. Courtesy of Realtor.com

The formal living room. Courtesy of Realtor.com

The kitchen. Courtesy of Realtor.com

Although listed under the LLC “River View 797,” campaign finance records show Snyder had marked down the sprawling mansion as his address when he donated $25,000 to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s campaign early last month.

Amenities include a game room with a full bar, a movie theater, a home gym with radius windows overlooking the Potomac, an adjacent spa area with a sauna and steam room — and an indoor resistance pool, according to the listing.

Terraces with water views are accessed by nearly every room in the American Federal-style residence designed by architect Jim Rill, the previous listing stated.

The oval staircase. Courtesy of Realtor.com

The resistance pool and spa. Courtesy of Realtor.com

The grand hallway. Courtesy of Realtor.com

The game room. Courtesy of Realtor.com

The reception room. Courtesy of Realtor.com

One of seven bedrooms. Courtesy of Realtor.com

The primary ensuite bathroom. Courtesy of Realtor.com

Features also include 400 feet of water frontage and a reception room that opens out to the expansive gardens.

Situated on more than 16 acres of land, the home was last purchased by the former CEO of Lockheed Martin, Robert Stevens, and his wife, Michelle Stevens, in 2014 for $18.6 million, records show.

The home was part of the original 1,800 acres America’s founding father purchased in 1760, according to the American Horticultural Society, which still owns a portion of the original property, now a historic landmark that serves as a museum.

The backyard terrace. Courtesy of Realtor.com

A relaxing space by the river. Courtesy of Realtor.com

Sunset views of the Potomac River. Courtesy of Realtor.com

The manicured courtyard. Courtesy of Realtor.com

A 15-seat movie theater. Courtesy of Realtor.com

The guest house. Courtesy of Realtor.com

The rose gardens. Courtesy of Realtor.com

The grounds. Courtesy of Realtor.com

The home remained in Washington’s family until 1859 and has only changed hands a total of four times since then.

Heather Corey of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing.