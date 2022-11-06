NFL Week 9 predictions: Seahawks-Cardinals, Chargers-Falcons

Commercial content 21+.



Action Network NFL analyst C Jackson Cowart is in his first season in The Post’s Bettor’s Guide. Here are his best bets for Week 9.

Seattle Seahawks (+2) over ARIZONA CARDINALS

This feels like a bit of a trap on the Seahawks, which is rare to say about a road underdog. Yet I just can’t justify betting the Cardinals as the better team based on what we’ve seen the first eight weeks — or, shoot, even in their previous matchup three weeks ago.



Seattle claimed an ugly 19-9 win in that one, sacking Kyler Murray six times and holding Arizona without an offensive touchdown. That was the Seahawks’ only game below 23 points in the past six weeks, as Geno Smith and Co. have been cruising offensively and rank among the best teams in the league by advanced metrics. Arizona ranks among the worst. I’ll trust those numbers (and my own eyes) in a game that should be closer to pick ’em.

Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks Getty Images

ATLANTA FALCONS (+3) over Los Angeles Chargers

I got burned when I bet the Falcons two weeks ago, but I just keep coming back to the NFL’s best team against the spread (6-2) against one of the least consistent clubs in the league.

Marcus Mariota showed the ability to carry Atlanta through the air last week, but this is a run-first offense that ranks second in carries (268) and fifth in total yardage (1,265) through eight weeks. Good luck to this Chargers defense, which has ceded the NFL’s most yards per carry (5.7) and hasn’t looked right offensively amid Justin Herbert’s injury-induced slump. Take the points in a winnable spot outright.

Last week: Off.

Season: 6-8.