NFL Week 8 Odds | Betting odds for every NFL Week 8 Game

The NFL season is well underway, with every team either off to an ideal start, or already preparing for the NFL draft. Take a dive into the Week 8 schedule, and see the latest betting odds for Week 8 of the NFL season.
Up To $1250 First Bet on Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits® with code NPBONUSFULL
New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.
Risk Free First Bet up to $1,000 with NPBONUS
New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY) Full T&C apply.
No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000
21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply
2nd Chance Bet Up to $500 ($100 in NY) with NYPBONUS
New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.
Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets
21+. New customers only. CO & VA Only. T&Cs apply.
Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets
21+; New Customers only. NJ &; PA only. Full T&Cs apply.
Get a $250 First Deposit Match
21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.
Bet $5 on anything, get $50 Guaranteed!
New users only, 21+. Offer available in CO only. Full T&C apply.
First Bet Risk-Free Up to $750 with NYPBONUS
New users only, 21+. Offer available in NJ & PA only. Full T&C apply.
Betting on the NFL?
NFL Week 8 Schedule
Thursday October 27
Baltimore Ravens @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 8:20 P.M.
Moneyline
Spread
Total 45
Ravens
-120
(-1.5) -110
Over -110
Bucs
-105
(+1.5) -110
Under -110
Sunday October 30
Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – 9:30 A.M.
Moneyline
Spread
Total 39
Broncos
+115
(+2.5) -110
Over -110
Jaguars
-149
(-2.5) -110
Under -110
Carolina Panthers @ Atalanta Falcons 1 P.M.
Moneyline
Spread
Total 42
Panthers
+170
(+5) -110
Over -110
Falcons
-227
(-5) -110
Under -110
Chicago Bears @ Dallas Cowboys 1 P.M.
Moneyline
Spread
Total 42.5
Bears
+280
(+9.5) -110
Over -110
Cowboys
-450
(-9.5) -110
Under -110
Miami Dolphins @ Detroit Lions 1 P.M.
Moneyline
Spread
Total 51.5
Dolphins
-190
(-3.5) -110
Over -110
Lions
+145
(+3.5) -110
Under -110
Arizona Cardinals @ Minnesota Vikings 1 P.M.
Moneyline
Spread
Total 49
Cardinals
+160
(+3.5) -110
Over -110
Vikings
-210
(-3.5) -110
Under -110
Las Vegas Raiders @ New Orleans Saints 1 P.M.
Moneyline
Spread
Total 49.5
Raiders
-130
(-1.5) -110
Over -110
Saints
+105
(+1.5) -110
Under -110
New England Patriots @ New York Jets 1 P.M.
Moneyline
Spread
Total 40.5
Patriots
-130
(-1.5) -110
Over -110
Jets
+105
(+1.5) -110
Under -110
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 P.M.
Moneyline
Spread
Total 43.5
Steelers
+375
(+10.5) -110
Over -110
Eagles
-550
(-10.5) -110
Under -110
Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans 4:05 P.M.
Moneyline
Spread
Total 40.5
Titans
-133
(-2) -110
Over -110
Texans
+105
(+2) -110
Under -110
Washington Commanders @ Indianapolis Colts 4:25 P.M.