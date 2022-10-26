NFL Week 8 Odds | Betting odds for every NFL Week 8 Game

Commercial content. 21+.



The NFL season is well underway, with every team either off to an ideal start, or already preparing for the NFL draft. Take a dive into the Week 8 schedule, and see the latest betting odds for Week 8 of the NFL season.



NFL Week 8 Schedule



Thursday October 27



Baltimore Ravens @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 8:20 P.M.



Moneyline Spread Total 45 Ravens -120 (-1.5) -110 Over -110 Bucs -105 (+1.5) -110 Under -110

Sunday October 30



Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – 9:30 A.M.



Moneyline Spread Total 39 Broncos +115 (+2.5) -110 Over -110 Jaguars -149 (-2.5) -110 Under -110

Carolina Panthers @ Atalanta Falcons 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 42 Panthers +170 (+5) -110 Over -110 Falcons -227 (-5) -110 Under -110

Chicago Bears @ Dallas Cowboys 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 42.5 Bears +280 (+9.5) -110 Over -110 Cowboys -450 (-9.5) -110 Under -110

Miami Dolphins @ Detroit Lions 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 51.5 Dolphins -190 (-3.5) -110 Over -110 Lions +145 (+3.5) -110 Under -110

Arizona Cardinals @ Minnesota Vikings 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 49 Cardinals +160 (+3.5) -110 Over -110 Vikings -210 (-3.5) -110 Under -110

Las Vegas Raiders @ New Orleans Saints 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 49.5 Raiders -130 (-1.5) -110 Over -110 Saints +105 (+1.5) -110 Under -110

New England Patriots @ New York Jets 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 40.5 Patriots -130 (-1.5) -110 Over -110 Jets +105 (+1.5) -110 Under -110

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 43.5 Steelers +375 (+10.5) -110 Over -110 Eagles -550 (-10.5) -110 Under -110

Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans 4:05 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 40.5 Titans -133 (-2) -110 Over -110 Texans +105 (+2) -110 Under -110

Washington Commanders @ Indianapolis Colts 4:25 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 40 Commanders +125 (+3) -110 Over -110 Colts -160 (-3) -110 Under -110

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams 4:25 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 41 49ers -130 (-1.5) -110 Over -110 Rams +105 (+1.5) -110 Under -110

New York Giants @ Seattle Seahawks 4:25 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 45 Giants +130 (+3) -110 Over -110 Seahawks -167 (-3) -110 Under -110

Green Bay Packers @ Buffalo Bills 8:20 P.M.



Moneyline Spread Total 47.5 Packers +375 (+10.5) -110 Over -110 Bills -550 (-10.5) -110 Under -110

Monday 31st October



Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns 8:15 P.M