NFL Week 18 Weather Updates: Rain, wind, cold in forecast could affect fantasy, betting decisions

When you get into January, you have to be prepared for almost anything in the NFL weather forecast. Fortunately, the first Week 18 in NFL history doesn’t look too bad for this time of year, but it’s far from optimal, as cold temperatures, winds, rain, and perhaps some snow are on tap. Fortunately, RotoGrinders’ meteorologist Kevin Roth to help us break down the NFL weather updates you need to know ahead of your (daily) fantasy football and betting decisions.

NFL Week 18 weather updates

Forecasts courtesy for Kevin Roth at RotoGrinders

Steelers @ Ravens. There’s a 37-percent chance of rain for this game, but winds will be more than manageable. There’s no reason to be overly worried about any of the offensive players, but given the mediocre offenses involved, any inclement weather is a bonus for the defenses.

Bengals @ Browns. With a decent chance of rain, at least early, and 15-20-mph winds, this game is fit for backup QBs. The high winds are a worry for the kickers and just generally should lead to a lot of running. It’s not as if the teams won’t be able to throw at all, but with little incentive for either club to go all out, you shouldn’t expect an offensive explosion here.

Washington @ Giants. There’s a fairly good chance of precipitation, temps in the mid 30s, and 10-plus-mph winds expected. For two teams going nowhere, this could lead to an uglier game than usual. Bet on the under, and expect a lot of running.

Jets @ Bills. There’s a relatively small chance of precipitation and temps in the 30s, but the big worry here is the 20-plus-mph gusts. The winds will be consistently high, so that should affect the kicking and even the passing games at least somewhat. Josh Allen will be just fine thanks to his running ability, but you can’t count on all of Buffalo’s WRs.

Patriots @ Dolphins. There’s a 30-percent chance of rain and winds around 15 mph expected here. While not a huge deal, that might cause the Pats to run a bit more, and it won’t help the Dolphins passing offense.

