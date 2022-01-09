NFL Week 18 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

The most loaded NFL Sunday slate of the year is finally here. It’s Week 18 and that means that 14 of the 16 NFL games this week are going to take place on Sunday, and 13 of them will occur in the afternoon.
Week 18 Sunday has so many games available that both CBS and Fox will be granted doubleheader rights. That allows the NFL to balance its schedule and create maximum drama for viewers who are hoping to watch multiple games.
This week is all about figuring out the final playoff teams and playoff seedings. So, expect the games with playoff implications to get prime billing (though the Jaguars and Lions could get some attention as they vie for the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft).
CBS’ action will feature six games this week. Their top draws in the early slate are the Ravens-Steelers contest, which has potential playoff implications for both teams, and the Colts-Jaguars game, in which the Colts can clinch a playoff berth with a win and the Jaguars can get the No. 1 pick for the second consecutive year with a loss.
In the later slate, things will be split a bit more evenly. The Patriots (vs. Dolphins), Buccaneers (vs. Panthers) and Bills (vs. Jets) are all in the playoffs and are just jockeying for seeding. The Patriots and Bills are still determining who the AFC East winner is, so those games may get a bit more run than the Bucs against an opponent that they just beat 32-6 in Week 16.
Meanwhile, Fox will get seven games, one more than CBS, but their early slate doesn’t have many playoff implications. The Bengals-Browns game could impact Cincinnati’s playoff seeding, but with the Packers having already locked up the No. 1 seed, the other games will matter more for draft order purposes.
That said, Fox’s late slate will be much more interesting. The NFC West will be decided, as the Cardinals-Seahawks and 49ers-Rams games will take place starting at 4:25, and the final NFC Wild Card slot will also be stamped. The 49ers can get in with a win, but if they lose, the Saints would get in with a win. They will play the Falcons during that time frame.
Below are the full NFL coverage maps for Week 18, plus a list of major TV markets and the CBS and Fox games that will be presented in each on Sunday.
NFL coverage map Week 18
( NFL coverage maps courtesy of 506sports.com )
Red: Packers at Lions
Blue: Bengals at Browns
Green: Washington at Giants
Yellow: Bears at Vikings
Red: 49ers at Rams
Blue: Seahawks at Cardinals
Green: Saints at Falcons
Red: Steelers at Ravens
Green: Titans at Texans
Blue: Colts at Jaguars
Red: Panthers at Buccaneers
Blue: Jets at Bills
Green: Patriots at Dolphins
TV schedule for NFL Week 18 games
Below are the Sunday afternoon games that will be broadcast regionally. “Sunday Night Football” will feature the Chargers and Raiders in Week 18. The two teams are likely to be in a win-and-in scenario for the final spot in the AFC, though there is a way where they could both make it with a tie.
There is no “Monday Night Football” in Week 18. ESPN is instead broadcasting a Saturday doubleheader and will resume “MNF” with a Wild Card playoff game.
CBS coverage
- Steelers at Ravens (1 p.m. ET)
- Titans at Texans (1 p.m. ET)
- Colts at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET)
- Patriots at Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET)
- Panthers at Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET)
- Jets at Bills (4:25 p.m. ET)
Fox coverage
- Washington at Giants (1 p.m. ET)
- Packers at Lions (1 p.m. ET)
- Bears at Vikings (1 p.m. ET)
- Bengals at Browns (1 p.m. ET)
- Seahawks at Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET)
- 49ers at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET)
- Saints at Falcons (4:25 p.m. ET)
List of Week 18 NFL games by TV market
(TV markets listed in order by size)
|Market
|CBS early
|Fox early
|CBS late
|Fox late
|New York
|Steelers at Ravens
|Washington at Giants
|Bills at Jets
|49ers at Rams
|Los Angeles
|Steelers at Ravens
|Packers at Lions
|Panthers at Buccaneers
|49ers at Rams
|Chicago
|Colts at Jaguars
|Bears at Vikings
|Panthers at Buccaneers
|49ers at Rams
|Philadelphia
|Steelers at Ravens
|Washington at Giants
|Panthers at Buccaneers
|49ers at Rams
|Dallas-Ft. Worth
|Steelers at Ravens
|Packers at Lions
|Panthers at Buccaneers
|49ers at Rams
|San Francisco/Bay area
|Steelers at Ravens
|Packers at Lions
|Panthers at Buccaneers
|49ers at Rams
|Washington D.C.
|Steelers at Ravens
|Washington at Giants
|Bills at Jets
|49ers at Rams
|Houston
|Titans at Texans
|Packers at Lions
|Panthers at Buccaneers
|Saints at Falcons
|Boston
|Steelers at Ravens
|Bengals at Browns
|Patriots at Dolphins
|49ers at Rams
|Atlanta
|Steelers at Ravens
|Packers at Lions
|Panthers at Buccaneers
|Saints at Falcons
|Phoenix
|Steelers at Ravens
|Packers at Lions
|Panthers at Buccaneers
|Seahawks at Cardinals
|Tampa/St. Petersburg
|Steelers at Ravens
|Packers at Lions
|Panthers at Buccaneers
|49ers at Rams
|Seattle
|Steelers at Ravens
|Packers at Lions
|Panthers at Buccaneers
|Seahawks at Cardinals
|Detroit
|Steelers at Ravens
|Packers at Lions
|Panthers at Buccaneers
|49ers at Rams
|Minneapolis-St. Paul
|Steelers at Ravens
|Bears at Vikings
|Panthers at Buccaneers
|49ers at Rams
|Miami
|Steelers at Ravens
|Packers at Lions
|Patriots at Dolphins
|49ers at Rams
|Denver
|Steelers at Ravens
|Packers at Lions
|Bills at Jets
|49ers at Rams
|Orlando
|Steelers at Ravens
|Packers at Lions
|Panthers at Buccaneers
|49ers at Rams
|Cleveland
|Steelers at Ravens
|Bengals at Browns
|Bills at Jets
|49ers at Rams
|Sacramento
|Steelers at Ravens
|Packers at Lions
|Panthers at Buccaneers
|49ers at Rams
|Charlotte
|Steelers at Ravens
|Packers at Lions
|Panthers at Buccaneers
|49ers at Rams
|Portland
|Steelers at Ravens
|Packers at Lions
|Panthers at Buccaneers
|Seahawks at Cardinals
|St. Louis
|Titans at Texans
|Packers at Lions
|Bills at Jets
|49ers at Rams
|Pittsburgh
|Steelers at Ravens
|Bengals at Browns
|Bills at Jets
|49ers at Rams
|Indianapolis
|Colts at Jaguars
|Bears at Vikings
|Bills at Jets
|49ers at Rams
|Baltimore
|Steelers at Ravens
|Bengals at Browns
|Bills at Jets
|49ers at Rams
|Raleigh-Durham
|Steelers at Ravens
|Packers at Lions
|Panthers at Buccaneers
|49ers at Rams
|Nashville
|Titans at Texans
|Bengals at Browns
|Bills at Jets
|49ers at Rams
|San Diego
|Steelers at Ravens
|Packers at Lions
|Panthers at Buccaneers
|49ers at Rams
|Salt Lake City
|Steelers at Ravens
|Packers at Lions
|Bills at Jets
|49ers at Rams
|San Antonio
|Steelers at Ravens
|Packers at Lions
|Panthers at Buccaneers
|49ers at Rams
|Kansas City
|Titans at Texans
|Bengals at Browns
|Bills at Jets
|49ers at Rams
|Columbus
|Steelers at Ravens
|Bengals at Browns
|Bills at Jets
|49ers at Rams
|Milwaukee
|Steelers at Ravens
|Packers at Lions
|Panthers at Buccaneers
|49ers at Rams
|Cincinnati
|Steelers at Ravens
|Bengals at Browns
|Bills at Jets
|49ers at Rams
|Las Vegas
|Steelers at Ravens
|Packers at Lions
|Panthers at Buccaneers
|49ers at Rams
|Jacksonville
|Colts at Jaguars
|Packers at Lions
|Panthers at Buccaneers
|49ers at Rams
|Oklahoma City
|Steelers at Ravens
|Packers at Lions
|Panthers at Buccaneers
|Seahawks at Cardinals
|New Orleans
|Steelers at Ravens
|Packers at Lions
|Panthers at Buccaneers
|Saints at Falcons
|Memphis
|Titans at Texans
|Bengals at Browns
|Bills at Jets
|Saints at Falcons
|Buffalo
|Steelers at Ravens
|Bengals at Browns
|Bills at Jets
|49ers at Rams