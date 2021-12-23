NFL Week 16 Weather Updates: Possible snow, rain in forecast could affect fantasy start ’em, sit ’em decisions

Weather often plays a factor in the fantasy football playoffs, but heading into Week 16, things look relatively stable. A few spots could see light snow or rain, but with no major wind worries and temps at least in the high 20s, fantasy owners have one less thing to worry about. Nonetheless, we’ve asked RotoGrinders’ meteorologist Kevin Roth to help us break down the weather updates you need to know ahead of your start ’em, sit ’em decisions.

Before we get into the Week 16 forecasts, here's a reminder that if you have any questions about sports weather or how weather could impact play (and, potentially, your fantasy, DFS, and gambling decisions), don't hesitate to reach out to RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth on Twitter (@KevinRothWx) or check out the hourly NFL weather forecasts on RotoGrinders.

NFL Week 16 weather updates

Forecasts courtesy for Kevin Roth at RotoGrinders

Browns @ Packers. With temperatures below freezing, winds around 10 mph, and even some potential snow flurries, conditions for this game aren’t ideal, but they’re nothing to get too worried about. As long as the wind and snow predictions stay stable, start all players in this game as you normally would.

Bills @ Patriots. It almost seems silly to include this game here considering how mild the forecast is compared to the last time these teams played, but there is a slight chance of precipitation and winds nearing 10 mph. Again, that’s nothing to get too worried about, but if the forecast worsens, we could see another heavy ground-and-pound game plan, at least from New England.

Bears @ Seahawks. We might get some snow for this one, but it shouldn’t be too heavy or burdensome for either team.

Ravens @ Bengals. There’s a growing chance this game sees rain showers late, but overall, there’s no reason to be worried about your Bengals or Ravens players.

Steelers @ Chiefs. Winds will be between 10-12 mph and there’s a very slight chance of rain showers. For now, it’s nothing to be concerned about, but keep a close eye on this one closer to kickoff.

All of this is subject to change as we get closer to kickoff. You can follow meteorologist Kevin Roth on Twitter (@KevinRothWx) and check out the hourly NFL weather forecasts on RotoGrinders.