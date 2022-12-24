NFL Week 16 anytime TD scorer predictions: Saturday, Sunday picks

Commercial Content 21+



The frolicking, magical Christmas season only got more joyous when the NFL implored an unheralded football schedule on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

With 14 games between Saturday and Sunday for Week 16, we have plenty of players that will get in the end zone during the action-packed weekend.

But where should your money go? Sure, Raheem Mostert to score a touchdown against the gaping Packers defense would surely appear to be likely. But at -200 odds on FanDuel? No thanks.

Let’s find some real value this weekend with our Week 16 anytime TD scorer prop picks for Saturday and Sunday.



Risk Free First Bet up to $1,000 with NPBONUS New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY & PA) Full T&C apply.



First bet up To $1,250 On Caesars New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply

Getty Images

Week 16 anytime TD scorer predictions and picks

Saturday, Christmas Eve picks

Justin Fields anytime touchdown scorer vs. Bills +200 (FanDuel)

Weather is going to be nice and chilly on Saturday afternoon in Chicago. But does that matter for rushing props? Not quite. Take into account that Fields has scored seven rushing touchdowns in his last seven games – including six straight before last week when he nearly found pay dirt again, but stepped out of bounds.

Still, the Ohio State product ran for 95 yards last week against an equally solid defense in Philadelphia and faces a run defense that allowed Raheem Mostert to gash them for 136 yards on 17 carries,

Getty Images

Josh Allen anytime TD scorer vs. Bears +175 (BetMGM)

In the last eight weeks, no defense has given up more rushing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks than the Chicago Bears. Why this prop comes in at +175 is a bit shocking. Sure, the temperature for the game will be below 10 with wind chill, but that shouldn’t really affect the run game from Buffalo. The value here is at BetMGM; most other sports betting apps come in at +130 or worse.

Noah Fant anytime TD scorer vs. Chiefs +450 (WynnBet)

At the time of writing, the best odds on this anytime touchdown scorer prop is on WynnBet at +450. For one, Tyler Lockett is out for the Seahawks in a borderline must-win game. Fant has been a big part of the offense for the Seahawks of late, resulting in two touchdowns in his last three games.

Betting on the NFL?

Romeo Doubs Getty Images

NFL Sunday Christmas Day picks

Romeo Doubs anytime TD scorer +425 (DraftKings)

This is the best line for Doubs by a mile at +425; it’s a great spot to target. The Dolphins haven’t allowed very many touchdowns to opposing receivers, but that’s often luck-based and says a lot about their opponents. Doubs operated as a near-target hog on limited snaps for the Packers. His five catches on six targets for 55 yards were quite impressive – especially since his lone non-catch was in the end zone.