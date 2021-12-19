NFL Week 15 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

NFL fans will be able to watch a lot of football in Week 15. Bye weeks are officially over and there will be 16 games from Thursday night through Monday night. That includes the three normal prime-time games on Thursday, Sunday and Monday and what was supposed to be a doubleheader on Saturday.

However, due to COVID concerns across the NFL, the league has moved several games. The good news for fans is that there will be Week 15 games on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, so they’ll be able to catch a lot of this week’s games in prime time. The bad news? It will make for a lighter-than-normal Sunday slate.

There will be just nine games total during the Sunday afternoon slate, as “Thursday Night Football” and the Saturday night game have already happened while “Sunday Night Football” and two games on each Monday and Tuesday are yet to come. That will make NFL Redzone a bit less eventful than usual, but there will still be plenty of games from viewers to choose from.

Per usual, CBS and Fox will be splitting the Sunday coverage, but it’s Fox that has the doubleheader rights this week. However, CBS will actually air more games on Sunday as Fox had two of its games move to Tuesday. As such, CBS will air five games while Fox will offer four.

Fox’s game slate is still more intriguing. They will broadcast the Cowboys-Giants game for most in the early slate while they will also get a rare opportunity for another national broadcast, as Packers-Ravens will be the only game airing on the network in the 4:25 p.m. ET slate.

As for CBS, they have a few interesting games involving potential playoff teams — Titans-Steelers, Bengals-Broncos and Falcons-49ers. Those will probably draw the most attention of the bunch with Titans-Steelers being the top overall option for the network.

Below are the full NFL coverage maps for Week 15, plus a list of major TV markets and the CBS and Fox games that will be presented in each on Sunday.

NFL coverage map Week 15

(NFL coverage maps courtesy of 506sports.com)

Red: Cowboys at Giants

Green: Panthers at Bills

Yellow: Cardinals at Lions

The Seahawks at Rams game has been moved to Tuesday as a result of COVID concerns with both teams, particularly the Rams. As a result, the Packers-Ravens game will be the only one to air during the 4:25 p.m. slate. That will make Green Bay at Baltimore a nationally televised game.

Nationally televised: Packers at Ravens

(Courtesy of 506Sports)

Red: Titans at Steelers

Yellow: Jets at Dolphins

Orange: Texans at Jaguars

Blue: Bengals at Broncos (LATE)

Green: Falcons at 49ers (LATE)

TV schedule for NFL Week 15 games

Below are the Sunday afternoon games that will be broadcast regionally. “Sunday Night Football” will feature the Saints and Buccaneers, as Tom Brady and Bruce Arians look for their first regular-season win against the Saints since teaming up together in Tampa Bay. A win would clinch the NFC South for the Buccaneers.

“Monday Night Football” is also a divisional clash, but it’s decidedly less interesting. The Vikings are taking on the Bears in Chicago in what could be a defensive slog. The Vikings have the pass-rush pressure needed to rattle Justin Fields and Co. while the Bears haven’t been. consistent but have some nice pieces on defense.

CBS coverage

Titans at Steelers (1 p.m. ET)

Jets at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET)

Texans at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET)

Bengals at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET)

Falcons at 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET)

Fox coverage

Cowboys at Giants (1 p.m. ET)

Washington at Eagles (1 p.m. ET)

Panthers at Bills (1 p.m. ET)

Cardinals at Lions (1 p.m. ET)

Packers at Ravens (4:25 p.m. ET)

Seahawks at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET)

List of Week 15 NFL games by TV market

