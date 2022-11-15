NFL Week 11 Odds | Betting odds for every NFL Week 11 Game

Commercial content. 21+.



The NFL season now over the halfway point, but there's still time for teams to make a late play for the playoffs. Take a dive into the Week 11 schedule, and see the latest betting odds for Week 11 of the NFL season.



NFL Week 11 Schedule



Thursday November 17



Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers – 8:20 P.M.



Moneyline Spread Total 42 Titans +145 (+3) -110 Over -110 Packers -165 (-3) -110 Under -110

Sunday November 20



Carolina Panthers @ Baltimore Ravens – 1 P.M.



Moneyline Spread Total 43.5 Panthers +500 (+12) -110 Over -110 Ravens -700 (-12) -110 Under -110

Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 50 Bears +140 (+3) -110 Over -110 Falcons -160 (-3) -110 Under -110

Cleveland Browns @ Buffalo Bills 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 47 Browns +350 (+9.5) -110 Over -110 Bills -450 (-9.5) -110 Under -110

Detroit Lions @ New York Giants 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 46 Lions +160 (+3) -110 Over -110 Giants -180 (-3) -110 Under -110

Los Angeles Rams @ New Orleans Saints 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 39 Rams +150 (+3) -110 Over -110 Saints -170 (-3) -110 Under -110

New York Jets @ New England Patriots 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 38.5 Jets +150 (+3) -110 Over -110 Patriots -170 (-3) -110 Under -110

Philadelphia Eagles @ Indianapolis Colts 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 44.5 Eagles -350 (-7.5) -110 Over -110 Colts +275 (+7.5) -110 Under -110

Washington Commanders @ Houston Texans 1:00 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 44.5 Commanders -155 (-3) -110 Over -110 Texans +135 (+3) -110 Under -110

Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos 4:05 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 41.5 Raiders +125 (+2.5) -110 Over -110 Broncos -145 (-2.5) -110 Under -110

Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 41.5 Bengals -225 (-5) -110 Over -110 Steelers +185 (+5) -110 Under -110

Dallas Cowboys @ Minnesota Vikings 4:25 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 47.5 Cowboys -120 (-1) -110 Over -110 Vikings +100 (+1) -110 Under -110

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 P.M.



Moneyline Spread Total 49.5 Chiefs -315 (-7) -110 Over -110 Chargers +215 (+7) -110 Under -110

Monday November 21



San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals 8:15 P.M