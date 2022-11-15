NFL Week 10 Odds | Betting odds for every NFL Week 10 Game

NFL Week 11 Odds | Betting odds for every NFL Week 11 Game

by

The NFL season now over the halfway point, but there’s still time for teams to make a late play for the playoffs. Take a dive into the Week 11 schedule, and see the latest betting odds for Week 11 of the NFL season. 


Up To $1250 First Bet on Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits® with code NPBONUSFULL

New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.


The BetMGM Logo

Risk Free First Bet up to $1,000 with NPBONUS

New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY) Full T&C apply.


Bet up to $1,000, Get Refunded if You Lose with Promo Code NYPOST1000

21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. T&C apply.


No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000

21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply


The BetRivers Logo

2nd Chance Bet Up to $500 ($100 in NY) with NYPBONUS

New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.


Bet $20, Get $200 in Free Bets

21+. New customers only. CO & VA Only. T&Cs apply.


Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets

21+; New Customers only. NJ &; PA only. Full T&Cs apply.


Get a $250 First Deposit Match

21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.


SuperBook Sports Logo

Bet $5 on anything, get $50 Guaranteed!

New users only, 21+. Offer available in CO only. Full T&C apply.


betPARX

First Bet Risk-Free Up to $750 with NYPBONUS

New users only, 21+. Offer available in NJ & PA only. Full T&C apply.


50% First Deposit Match up to $250 Bonus

New users only, 21+. Available in New Jersey only. Full T&C apply.


Bet $5, Get $250 in Free Bets with NYPBONUS

21+. New MI customers only. T&C apply.

Betting on the NFL?

NFL Week 11 Schedule

Thursday November 17

Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers – 8:20 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 42
Titans +145 (+3) -110 Over -110
Packers -165 (-3) -110 Under -110

Sunday November 20

Carolina Panthers @ Baltimore Ravens – 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 43.5
Panthers +500 (+12) -110 Over -110
Ravens -700 (-12) -110 Under -110

Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 50
Bears +140 (+3) -110 Over -110
Falcons -160 (-3) -110 Under -110

Cleveland Browns @ Buffalo Bills 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 47
Browns +350 (+9.5) -110 Over -110
Bills -450 (-9.5) -110 Under -110

Detroit Lions @ New York Giants 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 46
Lions +160 (+3) -110 Over -110
Giants -180 (-3) -110 Under -110

Los Angeles Rams @ New Orleans Saints 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 39
Rams +150 (+3) -110 Over -110
Saints -170 (-3) -110 Under -110

New York Jets @ New England Patriots 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 38.5
Jets +150 (+3) -110 Over -110
Patriots -170 (-3) -110 Under -110

Philadelphia Eagles @ Indianapolis Colts 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 44.5
Eagles -350 (-7.5) -110 Over -110
Colts +275 (+7.5) -110 Under -110

Washington Commanders @ Houston Texans 1:00 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 44.5
Commanders -155 (-3) -110 Over -110
Texans +135 (+3) -110 Under -110

Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos 4:05 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 41.5
Raiders +125 (+2.5) -110 Over -110
Broncos -145 (-2.5) -110 Under -110

Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 41.5
Bengals -225 (-5) -110 Over -110
Steelers +185 (+5) -110 Under -110

Dallas Cowboys @ Minnesota Vikings 4:25 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 47.5
Cowboys -120 (-1) -110 Over -110
Vikings +100 (+1) -110 Under -110

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 49.5
Chiefs -315 (-7) -110 Over -110
Chargers +215 (+7) -110 Under -110

Monday November 21

San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals 8:15 P.M

Moneyline Spread Total 43.5
49ers -380 (-8) -110 Over -110
Cardinals +300 (+8) -110 Under -110