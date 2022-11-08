NFL Week 10 Odds | Betting odds for every NFL Week 10 Game

NFL Week 10 Odds | Betting odds for every NFL Week 10 Game

by

The NFL season now over the halfway point, but there’s still time for teams to make a late play for the playoffs. Take a dive into the Week 10 schedule, and see the latest betting odds for Week 10 of the NFL season. 


NFL Week 10 Schedule

Thursday November 10

Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers – 8:20 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 43.5
Falcons -125 (-1.5) -110 Over -110
Panthers +100 (+1.5) -110 Under -110

Sunday November 13

Seattle Seahawks @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 9:30 A.M (Europe Game)

Moneyline Spread Total 44.5
Seahawks +125 (+2.5) -110 Over -110
Bucs -145 (-2.5) -110 Under -110

Cleveland Browns @ Miami Dolphins 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 48.5
Browns +175 (+4) -110 Over -110
Dolphins -210 (-4) -110 Under -110

Denver Broncos @ Tennessee Titans 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 39
Broncos +140 (+3) -110 Over -110
Titans -160 (-3) -110 Under -110

Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 48.5
Lions +130 (+3) -110 Over -110
Bears -150 (-3) -110 Under -110

Houston Texans @ New York Giants 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 48.5
Texans +230 (+6.5) -110 Over -110
Giants -280 (-6.5) -110 Under -110

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 50.5
Jaguars +375 (+9.5) -110 Over -110
Chiefs -500 (-9.5) -110 Under -110

Minnesota Vikings @ Buffalo Bills 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 46
Vikings +225 (+6.5) -110 Over -110
Bills -275 (-6.5) -110 Under -110

New Orleans Saints @ Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 41.5
Saints -145 (-2.5) -110 Over -110
Steelers +125 (+2.5) -110 Under -110

Indianapolis Colts @ Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 42.5
Colts +215 (+6) -110 Over -110
Raiders -260 (-6) -110 Under -110

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams 4:25 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 43.5
Cardinals +150 (+3) -110 Over -110
Rams -170 (-3) -110 Under -110

Dallas Cowboys @ Green Bay Packers 4:25 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 43
Cowboys -225 (-5) -110 Over -110
Packers +185 (+5) -110 Under -110

Los Angeles Chargers @ San Francisco 49ers 8:20 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 46.5
Chargers +250 (+7) -110 Over -110
49ers -310 (-7) -110 Under -110

Monday November 14

Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 P.M

Moneyline Spread Total 44.5
Commanders +425 (+11) -110 Over -110
Eagles -550 (-11) -110 Under -110