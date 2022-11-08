NFL Week 10 Odds | Betting odds for every NFL Week 10 Game

Commercial content. 21+.



The NFL season now over the halfway point, but there’s still time for teams to make a late play for the playoffs. Take a dive into the Week 10 schedule, and see the latest betting odds for Week 10 of the NFL season.



NFL Week 10 Schedule



Thursday November 10



Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers – 8:20 P.M.



Moneyline Spread Total 43.5 Falcons -125 (-1.5) -110 Over -110 Panthers +100 (+1.5) -110 Under -110

Sunday November 13



Seattle Seahawks @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 9:30 A.M (Europe Game)



Moneyline Spread Total 44.5 Seahawks +125 (+2.5) -110 Over -110 Bucs -145 (-2.5) -110 Under -110

Cleveland Browns @ Miami Dolphins 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 48.5 Browns +175 (+4) -110 Over -110 Dolphins -210 (-4) -110 Under -110

Denver Broncos @ Tennessee Titans 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 39 Broncos +140 (+3) -110 Over -110 Titans -160 (-3) -110 Under -110

Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 48.5 Lions +130 (+3) -110 Over -110 Bears -150 (-3) -110 Under -110

Houston Texans @ New York Giants 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 48.5 Texans +230 (+6.5) -110 Over -110 Giants -280 (-6.5) -110 Under -110

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 50.5 Jaguars +375 (+9.5) -110 Over -110 Chiefs -500 (-9.5) -110 Under -110

Minnesota Vikings @ Buffalo Bills 1 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 46 Vikings +225 (+6.5) -110 Over -110 Bills -275 (-6.5) -110 Under -110

New Orleans Saints @ Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 41.5 Saints -145 (-2.5) -110 Over -110 Steelers +125 (+2.5) -110 Under -110

Indianapolis Colts @ Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 42.5 Colts +215 (+6) -110 Over -110 Raiders -260 (-6) -110 Under -110

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams 4:25 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 43.5 Cardinals +150 (+3) -110 Over -110 Rams -170 (-3) -110 Under -110

Dallas Cowboys @ Green Bay Packers 4:25 P.M.

Moneyline Spread Total 43 Cowboys -225 (-5) -110 Over -110 Packers +185 (+5) -110 Under -110

Los Angeles Chargers @ San Francisco 49ers 8:20 P.M.



Moneyline Spread Total 46.5 Chargers +250 (+7) -110 Over -110 49ers -310 (-7) -110 Under -110

Monday November 14



Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 P.M