NFL Week 10 Odds | Betting odds for every NFL Week 10 Game

The NFL season now over the halfway point, but there’s still time for teams to make a late play for the playoffs. Take a dive into the Week 10 schedule, and see the latest betting odds for Week 10 of the NFL season.
Betting on the NFL?
NFL Week 10 Schedule
Thursday November 10
Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers – 8:20 P.M.
Moneyline
Spread
Total 43.5
Falcons
-125
(-1.5) -110
Over -110
Panthers
+100
(+1.5) -110
Under -110
Sunday November 13
Seattle Seahawks @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 9:30 A.M (Europe Game)
Moneyline
Spread
Total 44.5
Seahawks
+125
(+2.5) -110
Over -110
Bucs
-145
(-2.5) -110
Under -110
Cleveland Browns @ Miami Dolphins 1 P.M.
Moneyline
Spread
Total 48.5
Browns
+175
(+4) -110
Over -110
Dolphins
-210
(-4) -110
Under -110
Denver Broncos @ Tennessee Titans 1 P.M.
Moneyline
Spread
Total 39
Broncos
+140
(+3) -110
Over -110
Titans
-160
(-3) -110
Under -110
Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears 1 P.M.
Moneyline
Spread
Total 48.5
Lions
+130
(+3) -110
Over -110
Bears
-150
(-3) -110
Under -110
Houston Texans @ New York Giants 1 P.M.
Moneyline
Spread
Total 48.5
Texans
+230
(+6.5) -110
Over -110
Giants
-280
(-6.5) -110
Under -110
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs 1 P.M.
Moneyline
Spread
Total 50.5
Jaguars
+375
(+9.5) -110
Over -110
Chiefs
-500
(-9.5) -110
Under -110
Minnesota Vikings @ Buffalo Bills 1 P.M.
Moneyline
Spread
Total 46
Vikings
+225
(+6.5) -110
Over -110
Bills
-275
(-6.5) -110
Under -110
New Orleans Saints @ Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 P.M.
Moneyline
Spread
Total 41.5
Saints
-145
(-2.5) -110
Over -110
Steelers
+125
(+2.5) -110
Under -110
Indianapolis Colts @ Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 P.M.
Moneyline
Spread
Total 42.5
Colts
+215
(+6) -110
Over -110
Raiders
-260
(-6) -110
Under -110
Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams 4:25 P.M.
Moneyline
Spread
Total 43.5
Cardinals
+150
(+3) -110
Over -110
Rams
-170
(-3) -110
Under -110
Dallas Cowboys @ Green Bay Packers 4:25 P.M.
Moneyline
Spread
Total 43
Cowboys
-225
(-5) -110
Over -110
Packers
+185
(+5) -110
Under -110
Los Angeles Chargers @ San Francisco 49ers 8:20 P.M.
Moneyline
Spread
Total 46.5
Chargers
+250
(+7) -110
Over -110
49ers
-310
(-7) -110
Under -110
Monday November 14
Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 P.M